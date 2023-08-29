Mission Oak coach Marty Martin scores 200th career win, rankings, 34 top performers

Marty Martin began his high school football coaching career in 1980.

That year, Martin posted his first victory as a head coach in Ohio.

In that win, one of his former players, Eric Champion, scored the game’s opening touchdown to ignite Landmark Christian Schools to a victory and Martin’s inaugural triumph.

Nearly half a century later, the 66-year-old Martin is still roaming the sidelines.

On Aug. 25, Mission Oak defeated Taft 46-9 as Martin registered the 200th victory of his head coaching career. In a career that spans more than four decades with coaching stops in Ohio, San Diego, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, he has registered an overall record of 200-133.

“It was about halfway through the fourth quarter when it finally kind of hit me,” Martin said of the coaching milestone. “I got emotional, started thinking about all the people that I had the opportunity to coach and coach with. People you really care about and people you still have relationships with. It was very special.”

Mission Oak coach Marty Martin watches his team against Independence in their Central Section Div. III quarterfinal matchup Tulare, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

A couple of minutes before the game officially ended, Martin was doused in ice water by his players.

“They were all going crazy,” Martin said. “It was good. It was a good night.”

Mission Oak took the field without its best player, senior running back Kenny Jackson, who was sidelined because of a minor injury.

Jackson is one of Tulare County's most sought-after college football recruits. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com, he reportedly holds three scholarship offers from San Jose State, Bethune-Cookman and Campbell University but has also received interest from several other West Coast programs.

With Jackson on the sidelines, junior Achilles Sierra filled in at the running back position and rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry and spearheaded a rushing attack that totaled 241 yards.

More: Tulare County football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

Senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez had an efficient night, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jacob Ramirez led the receiving corps with 151 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

“It’s just very satisfying,” Martin said. “I think when you're trying to build a program, that’s what you look for. It’s just not one player, a team. It’s a program. You can lose a piece and still function, and you can have other kids step up and they stepped up Friday night.”

Mission Oak strung together another strong performance defensively.

The Hawks held their opponent to single-digit points for the second straight week and have allowed a combined 15 points through two games.

Ramirez, also a starter at defensive back, led the defense with eight tackles against Taft. Senior safety Micah Mendez scored on an 89-yard fumble recovery and junior Mikey Quinones had an interception.

“Defense played very well,” Martin said.

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson runs against Ripon Christian in a non-league high school football game on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Bryson Donelson shines in CVC win over Edison

Can anyone slow down Bryson Donelson?

The Edison Tigers didn’t have an answer for the Cavaliers star running back in Week 2.

Donelson exploded for 181 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns on only 12 attempts to carry CVC to a 41-12 win over Edison. He also found the end zone through the air and finished with 30 yards receiving on three catches.

Through two games, Donelson has already amassed 508 yards rushing and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving). He is averaging 26.7 yards per carry.

In stats reported to MaxPreps.com, Donelson’s current rushing yardage total is ranked as the fourth-most in the nation and is also the top mark in the state.

At this rate, Donelson is projected to rush for more than 2,500 yards and score 50 touchdowns in a 10-game regular season.

Mt. Whitney hosts Tulare Union in a non-league high school football game at Mineral King Bowl on August 18th, 2023.

Mt. Whitney climbs to victory against Morro Bay

Mt. Whitney is in the win column.

The Pioneers defeated Morro Bay 28-16 on the road on Aug. 25 to post their first victory of the 2023 season.

Quarterback Micah Rodriguez completed 13 of 18 passes for two touchdowns to lead the offense. Running back/slot back Tallen Xiong finished with four catches for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Kysen Sing led the team with 86 yards rushing on 14 carries. Donald Brooks also scored a rushing touchdown and chipped in 24 yards on the ground.

On defense, defensive end Jose Cantu and cornerback Elijah Mendez each tallied six tackles. Noah Murillo also intercepted a pass for a touchdown and added four tackles.

More: Tulare County Football: CVC's Mason Hughes earns 100th win, rankings, top performances

Mt. Whitney (1-1) is the first Visalia Unified team this season to earn a victory.

El Diamante (0-2), Golden West (0-2) and Redwood (0-2) are a combined 0-6. The Rangers have played the toughest schedule thus far out of those three squads, falling to unbeaten Centennial (2-0) and Clovis North (2-0).

Performances of the week

Every week, the Times-Delta/Advance-Register will recognize the top football performances of the week (Coaches, email your top impact players to vyang2@gannett.com).

Here are this week's top performers:

Case Anders, Golden West: The junior running back led the team with 10 receptions for 125 yards. He scored on a 76-yard touchdown catch.

Niqo Calderon, Exeter: Calderon caught two passes, both of them for touchdowns, for 70 yards.

Andrew Camarillo, Orosi: Camarillo busted loose for 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union: Crisp fired 366 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Jason De La Cruz, Orosi: The sophomore free safety set a new school record with four interceptions in a win over Avenal. He returned one of them 36 yards for a touchdown to seal the 28-13 victory. De La Cruz also blocked an extra point.

Bryson Donelson, CVC: Donelson exploded for 181 yards rushing and scored five total touchdowns. He also tallied 30 yards receiving on three catches.

Xavier Garcia, Tulare Western: Garcia threw two touchdowns and passed for 123 yards.

Danny Gonzalez, Mission Oak: Gonzalez passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas Harris, Redwood: Harris connected on two field goals. He also deflected two passes.

Alec Harrold, Redwood: Harrold made nine tackles.

Abee Hernandez, Strathmore: Hernandez totaled 14 tackles and two sacks.

Mikey Johnson, Tulare Western: Johnson scored two touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 5-yard catch.

Francisco Fernandez, Tulare Union: Fernandez racked up 10 tackles and had an interception.

Franklin Lockhard, Tulare Union: Lockhard registered six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Francisco Lopez, Golden West: The defensive back recorded three interceptions.

Micah Mendez, Mission Oak: Mendez scored a touchdown on an 89-yard fumble recovery.

Jacob Molina, Exeter: Molina passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Murillo, Mt. Whitney: Murillo returned an interception for a touchdown. He also added four tackles.

Ismael Pena, Woodlake: Pena made six tackles and a sack.

Tieler Peterson, Tulare Union: Peterson scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with 36 yards on the ground. He also had four catches for 81 yards.

Jacob Poole, Strathmore: Poole broke free for 282 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.

Jacob Ramirez, Mission Oak: Ramirez racked up 151 yards receiving and a touchdown on seven catches.

Julian Ramirez, football, Dinuba: Ramirez scored two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards.

Aidan Robertson, Exeter: The senior receiver hauled in 10 passes for 183 yards. He also had an interception on defense.

Demaje Riley, football, Tulare Union: Riley racked up 181 all-purpose yards (five catches, 66 yards receiving; 115 punt return yards; two total touchdowns).

Micah Rodriguez, Mt. Whitney: Rodriguez completed 13 of 18 passes for two touchdowns.

Achilles Sierra, Mission Oak: Sierra rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 15 totes.

Caleb Silva, El Diamante: Silva was the Miners' top offensive weapon, running for a game-high 82 yards on 13 carries.

Brayden Stevenson, Tulare Union: Stevenson had five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Kysen Sing, Mt. Whitney: The running back led the team with 86 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Isaiah Taylor, Woodlake: Taylor ran for two touchdowns and 125 yards in a loss to Exeter.

Deigo Tuttle, Dinuba: The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder erupted for a game-high 227 yards rushing on 34 carries. He also caught a team-best four passes for 80 yards.

Raymon Velazquez, Golden West: The starting quarterback passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Tallen Xiong, Mt. Whitney: Xiong finished with four catches for 41 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Tulare County Cream of the Crop Power Rankings

1. Central Valley Christian (2-0): In stats reported to MaxPreps.com, Cavaliers star running back Bryson Donelson is currently the state's leading rusher with 508 yards.

Up next: Bakersfield Christian (1-1)

3. Tulare Union (2-0): The Tribe have outscored their two opponents 103-16 this season.

Up next: Redwood (0-2)

2. Redwood (0-2): The Rangers have losses to perennial Central Section powerhouses Centennial and Clovis North.

Up next: at Tulare Union (2-0)

4. Mission Oak (2-0): The Hawks have not allowed double-digit points in a single game this year.

Up next: at Roosevelt (1-0)

5. Porterville (2-0): The Panthers have wins over McLane and South Bakersfield.

Up next: Foothill-Bakersfield (1-1)

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Mission Oak coach Marty Martin scores 200th career win