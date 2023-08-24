Mission for Michigan State football's revamped pass rush: Get to opposing QBs more often

EAST LANSING — Bai Jobe might be relatively new to playing football, but he knows — and relishes — the most important part of being a defensive end.

It's why coach Mel Tucker brought the freshman from Senegal to Michigan State football.

“I enjoy hitting people, you feel me?” Jobe said Monday. “And I feel like that's what coach Tuck has been saying all of the time. He'll been saying, ‘The name of the game is hitting.’ ”

Particularly opposing quarterbacks.

Michigan State linebacker Bai Jobe runs a drill during the opening day of MSU's football fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in East Lansing.

ON OFFENSE: Oil/water relationship helped Michigan State football's Maliq Carr become better tight end

LEARNING CURVE: MSU's Jacoby Windmon: Tunnel fight 'something I have to live with for the rest of my life'

Jobe is part of an incoming group of defensive linemen the Spartans believe can revive a pass rush that dropped off last season due to injuries and suspensions after a strong 2021. And Tucker added to the pass rush in a variety of ways.

There are immediate-impact transfers in Tunmise Adeleye, Jalen Sami and other Power Five veterans, bringing experience and depth up front. There's also a highly touted defensive end class led by Jobe, Andrew Depaepe and Jalen Thompson, featuring four-star talent and tremendous upside.

Their mission: Improve from the 29 sacks last season that tied for 52nd in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision. That came after the Spartans posted 42 sacks a year earlier, tying for ninth nationally.

“Rushing the passer takes the most energy out of anything,” defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said recently. “And if you got guys who can beat the guy in front of him, or at least make the quarterback move, that's as helpful as almost everything. You're making him move, you're making him feel uncomfortable — well, that's where it all starts up front. And that helps takes the pressure off of everything behind it, whether it's the run game or the pass game.”

Things went downhill early last season for MSU’s edge rushers. The Spartans lost two of their top three defensive ends, Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle, to season-ending injuries in Weeks 3-4. Jacoby Windmon got off to a sizzling start in the pass rush but struggled on the front four once MSU began Power Five competition, a dropoff that coincided with a move back to his natural linebacker spot at midseason.

Michigan State defensive end Khris Bogle (2) looks to tackle Akron running back Cam Wiley (1) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Then came the Michigan game and its postgame tunnel fight. The Spartans lost Windmon along with budding freshman defensive end Zion Young and converted running back-turned-QB seeker Brandon Wright to suspension. By the end of 2022, they had to move lumbering defensive tackles Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory to the outside just to finish the season.

That tested defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s 4-2-5 scheme, and he shifted to using an extra linebacker more frequently in the final half of the season to generate more pressure off the edge and offset the losses.

“I thought it was great the way (Hazelton) handled it,” new defensive line coach Diron Reynolds said. “Every now and then, when you don't have the bodies to sit there and just play base defense, you gotta blitz, you gotta do some things that's kind of out of the pocket. Just mix and make some plays happen. That's exactly what you have to do as a coordinator sometimes.”

Knowing help was coming with Jobe and the other freshmen, MSU went into the offseason searching for immediate help up front. Pietrowski, Hunt and Mallory transferred out; Adeleye (Texas A&M, 6 feet 5, 255 pounds) and interior linemen Sami (Colorado, 6-7, 330), Jarret Jackson (Florida State, 6-6, 300) and Dre Butler (Liberty, 6-5, 300) arrived. The reworked group has drawn positive reviews from the coaches throughout preseason camp for its size and strength.

“We've signed quite a few pass rushers, and we've developed some pass rushers. So that's going to help,” Tucker said last month. “Rush and coverage work together, so we have to be really good on defense to have a chance to win games this year. I'm expecting those guys to play better.”

Adeleye and a health Bogle appear to be the anchors at end. Avery Dunn also received a lot of snaps late in the season, and the return of Young and Wright bolsters the depth on the edge.

Tunmise Adeleye works out during Michigan State football's spring practices in East Lansing in April.

Then there are the newcomers.

MSU added Ken Talley during camp last season; he was ineligible after transferring following a few weeks at Penn State, but picked up invaluable experience working in practice. Jobe and Depaepe arrived in January to begin their quest for immediate playing time. Thompson arrived this summer.

Nine months since the Spartans’ last game, Hazelton’s options are much greater.

“When you have depth, then you can say Zion's here and then Brandon Wright's here, and then the very next play, you got a guy like Andrew Depaepe there,” Hazelton said. “They're all big, physical guys. And to do that to a tight end or a tackle — play two plays and this guy's in — then you can wear a guy down you know, because usually you're not subbing a whole bunch on the offensive line.”

Where the 6-4, 234-pound Jobe fits remains to be seen. His raw talent is off the charts, but he came to the United States in late 2018 to play basketball and didn’t pick up football until his sophomore year at his Oklahoma high school. The footwork, speed and strength he showed, though, turned enough heads to have almost every major program buying into his upside — particularly with his penchant to get to the quarterback at a premium position.

Hazelton loves what he has seen from Jobe since he arrived in January.

“Whenever we get those opportunities, we're really trying to say, 'OK, how far can Bai come along and play on those (downs)?' ” Hazelton said. “And everybody has their own little niche in that role. … Bai, he's naturally good at pass rush — ‘OK, let's get him in on pass rush.’ — Now, we gotta teach them all the other stuff as we keep going, because he's not as good at defending the run game, but those steps will come.

“But when they're young like that, and you can say, ‘Hey, listen, here's a guy who can who can rush and change direction, let's feed him in there.’”

Jobe knows the areas he must improve upon to garner consistent playing time. But he also has the confidence and innate ability to help MSU with that natural gift of attacking quarterbacks.

“I feel like with my speed, I can beat a lot of O-linemen,” Jobe said. “I just gotta get my mind right and every single time know what's going on.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football looking for more sacks from revamped pass rush