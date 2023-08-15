Mission 'Impawssible': Stealthy Retriever Hops Fence to Swim in Neighbors' Pool

A golden retriever was caught red-pawed hopping over the backyard fence to take a quick dip in the neighbors’ pool earlier this month.

Erin Farley in Lavallette, New Jersey, captured the moment her water-loving pooch Zeppole scaled the fence, posting footage to her TikTok account on August 5.

“He had gotten into the neighbor’s pool previously that weekend but we didn’t know how,” Farley told Storyful. “This was the first time I caught it on camera.”

Farley said that she introduced one-year-old Zeppole to water the weekend she got him, and that “he’s loved it ever since.”

“Our neighbors are lovely and think he is hysterical, thankfully,” Farley said. "He is allowed to use the pool so I don’t know why he has to sneak over!

“I have tried to put up other blockers but he climbs over those too,” Farley added. Credit: Erin Farley via Storyful