Mission accomplished – Deco has achieved one of his main objectives at Barcelona

Mission accomplished – Deco has achieved one of his main objectives at Barcelona

Deco has played a crucial role behind Barcelona’s plans off the pitch, with the sporting director particularly having an impact on the club’s transfer policies.

Deco’s role will only increase as Barcelona prepare to usher in a new era at Camp Nou, under the leadership of new coach Hansi Flick.

Speaking of a new era, a recent report from SPORT has highlighted the main objective Deco was given when he was appointed the new sporting director of FC Barcelona.

The report suggests that Deco’s main goal at Barcelona was to ensure the continuity of young players at Barça.

Mission passed for Deco

As we close in on the summer transfer window, it is safe to say that Deco has met the expectations by renewing the contracts of key Barcelona youngsters.

Indeed, Deco has masterminded the renewals of key stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort.

The future of Barcelona (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

All of these players are more than likely to continue at Camp Nou, thus helping Barça maintain a solid foundation in the squad going forward.

Deco’s most recent feat saw him renew the contract of Marc Bernal, who has reportedly agreed a new deal at the club.

Casado, Guiu renewals in the works

The report adds that Deco and Barcelona are working on new deals for other talented La Masia graduates.

Marc Casado, in particular, looks on track to sign a contract extension as well. The defensive midfielder, after all, may have an excellent chance of making a breakthrough for the senior team next season.

Barcelona are also working on a new deal for Marc Guiu. The young forward has been quite impactful off the bench and has the talent to become a trusted attacking option for Hansi Flick.

Guiu’s current deal at Barça expires in 2025, but a new deal could see him stay at the club for the years to come.