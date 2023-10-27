After missing Thursday's practice, Diontae Johnson says he's playing Sunday

Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson came back from a hamstring injury last week, helping the Steelers beat the Rams.

He then was added to Thursday's injury report, as he didn't practice due to a hamstring issue.

While the same hamstring was bothering Johnson, the receiver told reporters on Friday that it won't keep him out of this weekend's matchup with the Jaguars.

“It’s nothing to be worried about," Johnson said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. "I’ll be playing Sunday.”

Johnson also noted that he was feeling some tightness in a different are of the hamstring.

Johnson has eight catches for 127 yards in two games this season.