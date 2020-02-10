Missing the NFL? The Chiefs' time-lapse video of Super Bowl LIV will cheer up all non-49ers fans

If the XFL’s opening weekend just didn’t do it for you, this is a tough time of year.

We don’t get an NFL football game that counts until Sept. 10. That’s a long offseason.

We still have the memories of a fun 2019-20 season, capped by a memorable Super Bowl LIV. The Kansas City Chiefs are still celebrating the win, as they should, and posted a mesmerizing time-lapse video of the Super Bowl from warmups to well beyond the celebration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is pretty fun:

That really happened. pic.twitter.com/wqDFYzVgFl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2020

At some point the Chiefs will move on to next season, but it’s OK to keep the LIV party going for a while. Sorry, San Francisco 49ers fans.

Soon we’ll get the combine, then free agency. Teams will get minicamps going, and the draft comes after that. We’ll make it to training camps and the Hall of Fame Game and through the preseason.

And we’ll always be able to keep reliving last season, especially if you’re a Chiefs fan.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a Super Bowl rally. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

More from Yahoo Sports: