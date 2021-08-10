Missing a Stimulus Check? Here’s How to Get Your Payment

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The IRS has sent billions of dollars in relief to Americans since the start of the pandemic, yet some are still missing what’s owed to them. If haven’t received a stimulus check or got less than the full amount, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 recovery rebate credit. To claim the credit, the IRS recommends that you file a 2020 tax return, even if you aren’t required to. If you don’t owe money, there is no penalty for filing after the tax deadline.

Additionally, you must know the amount of the first and second economic impact payment you received. You can find this amount by accessing your IRS online account or on Notice 1444 for the first payment and Notice 1444-B for the second. The IRS sent these out to the address on file.

Another option is to use the child tax credit non-filer sign-up tool which allows you to provide the necessary information to deposit monthly payments of the advance child tax credit directly into your bank account. The IRS can use this information to send any 2020 recovery rebate credit. Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine whether you’re eligible for advance payments of the 2021 child tax credit.

Each stimulus check comes with its own set of eligibility rules; however, you’re generally eligible as long as your adjusted gross income is up to $75,000 if single, $112,500 if you file as head of household or $150,000 if married and filing jointly. While the May 17 tax filing deadline has passed, you can still claim any missing stimulus payments by filing for the funds by the October 15 tax-filing extension deadline, according to the IRS.

