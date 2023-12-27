Who is missing from Notre Dame in Sun Bowl via opt-out?
It’s become increasingly common for college football players to opt out of inconsequential bowl games for one reason or another. With the College Football Playoff field tripling in size next year, that could solve the problem a bit, at least as far as the number of team this practice impacts. This is the future of college football, even if you don’t agree with it.
With Notre Dame facing Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, several Irish players are missing, either having entered the transfer portal or choosing to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. That means many of the Irish’s leaders in each major statistical category will be absent, so it’s not worth listing a bunch of names that won’t play.
Instead, we’re going to list the percentage of each major statistic that will be missing from the Irish during the final game of the season because of opt-outs. Hopefully, this won’t discourage you from watching the game too much:
Passing yardage: 90.4%
Sam Hartman: 2,689
Rushing yardage: 67.2%
Audric Estime: 1,341
Hartman: 123
Chris Tyree: minus 1
Receiving yards: 50.1%
Tyree: 484
Rico Flores Jr.: 392
Tobias Merriweather: 284
Holden Staes: 176
Estime: 142
Braylon James: 12
Touchdowns: 54.1%
Estime: 18
Tyree: four
Staes: four
Hartman: three
Merriweather: two
Flores: one
Ramon Henderson: one
Tackles: 15.8%
Marist Liufau: 44
Cam Hart: 21
Nana Osafo-Mensah: 20
Henderson: 14
Antonio Carter: eight
Aidan Keanaaina: seven
Blake Fisher: one
Tyree: one
Sacks: 22.2%
Liufau: three
Osafo-Mensah: three
Interceptions: 6.7%
Henderson: one