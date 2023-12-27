Who is missing from Notre Dame in Sun Bowl via opt-out?

It’s become increasingly common for college football players to opt out of inconsequential bowl games for one reason or another. With the College Football Playoff field tripling in size next year, that could solve the problem a bit, at least as far as the number of team this practice impacts. This is the future of college football, even if you don’t agree with it.

With Notre Dame facing Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, several Irish players are missing, either having entered the transfer portal or choosing to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. That means many of the Irish’s leaders in each major statistical category will be absent, so it’s not worth listing a bunch of names that won’t play.

Instead, we’re going to list the percentage of each major statistic that will be missing from the Irish during the final game of the season because of opt-outs. Hopefully, this won’t discourage you from watching the game too much:

Passing yardage: 90.4%

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 18: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Sam Hartman: 2,689

Rushing yardage: 67.2%

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 18: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes for a first down in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Audric Estime: 1,341

Hartman: 123

Chris Tyree: minus 1

Receiving yards: 50.1%

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree: 484

Rico Flores Jr.: 392

Tobias Merriweather: 284

Holden Staes: 176

Estime: 142

Braylon James: 12

Touchdowns: 54.1%

Nov 25, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estimé (7) breaks free for another touchdown run against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Estime: 18

Tyree: four

Staes: four

Hartman: three

Merriweather: two

Flores: one

Ramon Henderson: one

Tackles: 15.8%

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) is tackled near the end zone by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Marist Liufau: 44

Cam Hart: 21

Nana Osafo-Mensah: 20

Henderson: 14

Antonio Carter: eight

Aidan Keanaaina: seven

Blake Fisher: one

Tyree: one

Sacks: 22.2%

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Marist Liufau #8 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (R) gets a sack in the first half against Christian Veilleux #11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium on October 28, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Liufau: three

Osafo-Mensah: three

Interceptions: 6.7%

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Ramon Henderson #11 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium on October 28, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Henderson: one

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire