Missing Euclid man returns home following text messages implying dangerous situation

Jan. 3—The Browns' Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, David Njoku and Denzel Ward were selected for this year's Pro Bowl. The honorees were announced Jan. 3.

Bitonio, Cooper and Garrett were voted as starters.

The following players are alternates: Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Grant Delpit, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller.

This is Bitonio's sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance. The last Browns player named to six Pro Bowls in a row was Gene Heckersin from 1966-71.

Garrett is in his fifth Pro Bowl. He is the only player in the NFL with at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons.

Cooper made his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Browns and fifth overall. He is the first Browns with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Ward was selected to his third Pro Bowl, joining Frank Minnifield (four) and Hanford Dixon (three) as the only Browns' cornerbacks with at least three selections.

This is Njoku's first Pro Bowl. He has a team-best 81 receptions and six TD catches this season.