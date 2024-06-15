After missing the cut, Max Homa is rooting for carnage at the 2024 U.S. Open this weekend

Max Homa made a great run at the Masters in April — tying for third — but has struggled in the two major championships since, finishing T-35 at the PGA Championship and missing the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open this week. (He wasn’t the only big name to trunk slam on Friday.)

He opened with a 1-over 71 on Thursday, but signed for a disappointing 5-over 75 Friday and missed out on the weekend by one shot.

Homa will be watching the tournament from home this weekend and he’ll be rooting for the golf course to provide some carnage.

No one in golf does social media better than Max.

The moment I wake up on a Saturday after missing the cut I root for the course to become impossible so I can laugh at all the stupid players who whooped my ass. I shot 6 over and will shamelessly be this gif all weekend: pic.twitter.com/dc85vkLwKG — max homa (@Maxhoma) June 15, 2024

Homa is in the field for next week’s Travelers Championship, the final signature event of the season. He missed the cut at TPC River Highlands last year.

