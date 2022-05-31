Here’s what you missed this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is now a memory. You likely spent most of it not checking out the non-work websites you typically check out only while at work.

So now that you’re back to work and checking out the various non-work websites that you check out only while at work, here’s what you may have missed while not working.

The Aaron Donald retirement watch is back on.

Donald is doing business with Donda Sports.

WR Antonio Brown says he won’t be playing in 2022.

A baseball player was suspended three games for fighting with another baseball player over fantasy football.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says the team hasn’t taken a step back. (Maybe not, but everyone else has taken a step forward.)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says WR CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over Amari Cooper.

Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko is getting first-team reps in OTAs.

During the scouting process, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland thought WR Chris Olave conjured memories of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

The investigation of Stephen Ross continues; when will it conclude?

Roger Goodell is the Harry Houdini of Commissioners.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is talking up one of his less-known receivers.

Bears QB Justin Fields is talking up all of them.

Packers WR Christian Watson eventually will be a “problem” for defenses; the sooner that happens, the better.

It would possibly happen sooner, if Packers QB Aaron Rodgers were attending OTAs.

Bucs WR Travis Jonsen was arrested for DUI.

With Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn skipping OTAs, OT Trent Brown moved from the right side to the left side. Could he stay there?

Despite turning 70, Patriots coach Bill Belichick remains as intense as ever.

DE Jadeveon Clowney thinks that the Browns have a shot at winning the Super Bowl.

S Justin Reid quickly has become the leader of the Chiefs’ defense.

No QB has ever lost to all 32 teams; Matt Ryan can be the first to lose to 31 this seasons, if he loses to the Jaguars and the Raiders in 2022.

Cowhoys rookie OL Tyler Smith is honored to wear Hall of Famer Larry Allen’s number.

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb wants to keep his team’s losing streak against the Chiefs from getting to 14.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is heaping praise on QB Derek Carr.

Saints QB Jameis Winston reportedly had a “visible limp” at last week’s OTAs.

The Lions are altering their approach to defensive line play.

There is no privilege among Michigan men.

New Steelers WR Miles Boykin was programmed to hate Pittsburgh during his time with the Ravens.

Could Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster be a viable candidate for Comeback Player of the Year?

Raiders TE Darren Waller is a bargain for the team — too much of a bargain.

The NFL has tweaked the timeline for head-coach interviews.

Vikings CB Kris Boyd is raising money for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Former first-round CB Jeff Gladney died in an automobile accident in Dallas.

Here’s what you missed this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk