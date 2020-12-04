Missed tap-in helps end Brooks Koepka's disappointing PGA Tour year

A moment of carelessness likely cost Brooks Koepka a cut in the final PGA Tour event of 2020.

Hovering near the cut line Friday at the Mayakoba Classic, Koepka missed a 10-footer for birdie on the par-5 fifth hole, his 14th of the day. That’s when he stepped up and, without taking much time, lipped out the 1 ½-foot comebacker, walking off with a bogey.

Even though he birdied the eighth hole, it likely won't be enough for Koepka to make the cut. He stands at even-par 142, with the projected cut line at 1 under par. Second-round play was suspended Friday because of darkness, but with the top 65 and ties making the cut, it's unlikely the line will shift.

And so will end an eventful 2020 for Koepka, who didn’t win a tournament and dropped from No. 1 to No. 12 in the world ranking, with a few counting events still to be played this year.

Coy all season about the nature of his injuries, Koepka revealed this fall that he needed another treatment on his left knee and was also battling a slight tear in his left hip. After two months off, Koepka has looked better of late, recording a tie for fifth at the Houston Open before a T-7 at the Masters.

When asked earlier to sum up his year, he said: “I don’t know if I can say that without getting fined. Pretty bad.”

With an early start on his offseason, Koepka said he’ll focus mostly on his fitness and preparing his body for an action-packed year that also includes the Olympics and Ryder Cup. He expects to play a few more events on the West Coast so he doesn’t fall too far behind on the FedExCup points list.