Missed short putts, broken driver: Did 'karma' get Kisner?

You have probably heard of an “announcer jinx.” But what about announcer “karma”?

Kevin Kisner thinks he experienced the latter at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, a week after he made his broadcast debut for Golf Channel and NBC Sports at The Sentry.

During his time calling shots in the comfy confines of the booth in Maui, Kisner made a verbal jab at friend Jordan Spieth after Spieth couldn’t get comfortable over a 3-footer and ultimately missed it. “That’s 3 feet, Jordan,” Kisner said. “Just knock it in, bud.”

Kisner earned his first viral broadcasting moment at Spieth’s expense – and Spieth was not shy in giving it right back.

Back inside the ropes this week at Waialae Country Club, Kisner had his own issues. During a walk-and-talk with Golf Channel, he told Dan Hicks and Curt Byrum, “You guys put me through too much ringer. I’m 5 over and getting lapped. It’s a lot less stressful in the booth.”

And less adventurous. Kisner added that he three-putted from 4 feet for bogey at the fourth.

“I think it’s karma,” Kisner said. “Jordan Spieth is at home scratching on that [Voodoo] doll, getting me.”

Kisner also said that his driver shaft snapped during his swing at the sixth hole and the only replacement he had was a club in his locker from a different manufacturer that he had barely tried.

“I hit it three times on the range and it’s in play,” he said.

Kisner shot 75-71 to finish well outside the cut line at the Sony. He’s in the field for next week’s American Express and will be in the booth again for the WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 8-11.