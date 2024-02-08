Missed opportunity: Mount Union men's basketball team can't close out No. 1 John Carroll

Darrell Newsom dunks during Mount Union's 2023-24 season opener against Pitt-Greensburg.

ALLIANCE — The inevitable became reality in the Ohio Athletic Conference men's basketball race Wednesday night.

John Carroll won the regular-season title. The Blue Streaks have been in the front of the pack since day one. They have the look of a team that has a shot at an even bigger championship in March.

The Mount Union Purple Raiders only wish they could have put John Carroll's OAC title celebration on hold.

The Blue Streaks rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to beat Mount Union 74-66. The defeat gave the Purple Raiders their first two-game losing streak since the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Purple Raiders (17-5, 10-5) wanted to wipe the rotten taste of last month's game at John Carroll out of their mouths. The Blue Streaks beat them by 35 in a game that didn't feel as close.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation by D3hoops.com, John Carroll (21-1, 15-0) was beatable in the rematch. Over the final 11 minutes, though, the Blue Streaks took advantage of every door left open. They ended the game on a 26-9 run.

Mount Union head coach Mike Fuline did not fault his team's effort.

Mount Union's Caleb Laurich (24) puts up a shot during last month's game against Marietta.

"I thought they played their butts off, especially defensively," Fuline said. "They are tough team to guard. They have a ton of really good players.

"We held them to two made 3s. If you would have told be that before, I would tell you that we would be in pretty good shape."

The Purple Raiders appeared in good shape when a Collen Gurley 3-pointer with 11:36 left pushed them ahead 57-48. It was Mount Union's biggest lead of the night.

John Carroll wiped out the lead as Mount Union's empty possessions piled up. The Blue Streaks scored 11 straight points to take the lead for good.

Mount Union's cold spell at the line didn't help the cause. Despite landing in the bonus after taking their biggest lead, the Purple Raiders missed six of their last nine free throws. They were 6-of-17 from the line on the night.

"You can't go 6-of-17 from the free throw line," Fuline said. "We play games where we shoot over 80% and games where we don't get over 40%. That's frustrating.

"They go 20-of-26 and we go 6-of-17. That's pretty much the ballgame."

Mount Union head coach Mike Fuline encourages his team during last month's game against Marietta.

After missing Saturday's game at Capital with the stomach flu, Darrell Newsom hit 6 of 10 3s and scored 19 points to lead Mount Union. Caleb Laurich had big night at both ends of the court. He scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds (nine offensive) and blocked three shots.

"I thought Darrell Newsom showed some unbelievable leadership," Fuline said. " ... Obviously he makes a pretty big difference. He's our best defender and best shooter.

"Caleb has been a great blessing to our program. He's an emotional dude, and we kind of play that way sometimes. He just plays so hard. He doesn't take any plays off. He doesn't take any practices off. He is everything that you want in a player."

Mount Union has three regular-season games remaining. With the OAC regular-season championship out of the picture, the only race left is for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and homecourt advantage through the semifinals.

The Purple Raiders are a game ahead of Otterbein and Heidelberg and two games in front of Capital and Marietta. They will close out the regular season with games at Heidelberg and Marietta and at home against Otterbein.

"You can't overreact to losses, especially in this league," Fuline said. "This will stink. You'll wake up with a little weird pit in your stomach, you'll have to be at practice, watch film and get ready for Heidelberg.

"This is athletics, man. You have to take the punch. Even if we won, we would celebrate and still have to get ready for Heidelberg."

