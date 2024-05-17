Missed opportunities sink East in loss to Jackson

May 16—ROCK SPRINGS — Cheyenne East entered Thursday's matchup with Jackson knowing it needed to be perfect if it wanted to pull off an upset to kick off the Class 4A state soccer tournament.

Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, Jackson's high-powered offense came through in the second half with four unanswered goals to secure a 4-0 win.

"It just seemed like that (first goal) just deflated us a little bit," East coach Alex Stratton said. "You always want kids to respond and there were some individuals who did, but collectively, we just didn't play together enough. When we won possession, we gave it right back and we weren't able to find our targets."

While the score got away from East in the second half, the T-Birds played to near perfection on the defensive end in the first half. Jackson forwards Teddy Opler and Augie Hoelscher combined for 62 goals during the regular season and have given opposing defenses fits all year long.

East's defense, which surrendered four goals to Thunder Basin in the first half of its last outing, held Jackson's offense to just four shots on goal and two dangerous scoring chances. More importantly, it held the Broncs scoreless in the first half.

"We knew (those two) were really good, and they have a lot of one-twos." East senior Kael Lissman said. "We dropped into a four-back. We saw that they didn't have a ton of pressure on them, so we wanted to get on their ball as much as possible."

The T-Birds had the two best chances to break the ice for either team over that span. In the 11th minute, Armando Hernandez found himself one-on-one with keeper Ryan Flanagan inside the goalie box, but the cross from Liam Taylor was too hot to handle and missed the right post.

East had another chance from nearly the same spot in the 37th, but the ball hopped Brenden Bohlmann's foot and was cleared harmlessly.

Those misfires came back to haunt the T-Birds.

In the 43rd minute, Jackson sent the ball deep into the penalty area where it bounced around and right onto the foot of Finn Beninga, who buried the chance in tight to give the Broncs a 1-0 lead.

"The message the whole year was that we have had a lot of opportunities and that you have confidence and patience to bury those chances," Stratton said. "We had our fair share of opportunities to put the ball away and for whatever reason, we just couldn't get it."

It was all Jackson from that point on. The Broncs scored two more goals in a span of 14 minutes to put themselves up 3-0. Both chances came off missed opportunities at the other end by the T-Birds.

In the 11th, Braden Hills scored on Jackson's 11th corner kick of the game to put the game away for good.

"They saw that (first) one go and that gave them some confidence," Lissman said. "We just have to stay in it more and realize it was just a goal and keep fighting to the end."

East plays Rock Springs at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Junior High for a spot in the fifth-place match Saturday. While taking home championship trophy was always the end goal, East still has a chance to take home some hardware.

It's a goal Stratton said was the message to the team entering this weekend.

"Our focus is still that," the coach said. "We have to win two more games, and these boys deserve that. They work hard and we have a lot of seniors that have had to build this program back.

"Our message is to still win and play our game of soccer. We just aren't satisfied with (the result today)."

JACKSON 4, EAST 0

Halftime: Tied 0-0.

Goals: Jackson, Beninga (unassisted) 43, Jackson, Beristain (Hoelscher), 53, Jackson, Hoelscher (unassisted), 57, Jackson, Hills (Opler), 69.

Shots: Jackson 17, East 5. Shots on goal: Jackson 11, East 3. Saves: Jackson 3 (Flanagan), East 7 (Miller).

Corner kicks: Jackson 12, East 0. Offsides: Jackson 5, East 1. Fouls: East 9, Jackson 5.

