Missed opportunities doom Bemidji State in NSIC title tilt at Augustana

Nov. 11—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Bemidji State football team was set up to take control of the NSIC championship race on Saturday.

Trailing Augustana 17-12 in Sioux Falls, S.D., the Beavers forced a three-and-out, setting up a Vikings punt from Augie's 35-yard line. On the play, BSU was called for roughing the punter, extending the drive.

Augustana paid that drive off with a touchdown and didn't look back, keeping Bemidji State at arm's length the rest of the way in a 38-19 win that clinched the outright conference title.

"We've just got to play cleaner and give ourselves opportunities," said BSU head coach Brent Bolte. "(We shot ourselves) in the foot. On offense, we got down in the red zone and didn't finish. Credit to (Augie), they made some plays. But I think we were at least down there three times without points, so that hurts."

The Beavers (8-2, 8-2 NSIC) entered Saturday tied with Augustana (10-1, 9-1 NSIC) and Minnesota State atop the NSIC standings. During the third quarter of BSU-Augie, Minnesota Duluth finished off a 33-21 upset of the Mavericks, relegating the latter to second place in the conference.

That set the stage for one team to make history in Sioux Falls, and it was Augustana that took the opportunity. The Vikings scored 31 second-half points to polish off Bemidji State and put the Beavers in a precarious position heading into the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.

After a low-scoring first half won 7-0 by Augustana, both teams found some offensive traction in the third quarter. On the first play from scrimmage, Brandon Alt found Dhel Duncan-Busby for a one-handed, highlight-reel 75-yard touchdown catch down the sideline that brought BSU within a point.

The Vikings found their groove as well, countering with Devon Jones' 48-yard TD catch. On the following possession, Augie extended the lead to 17-6 on a 52-yard field goal by Jake Pecina.

Bemidji State was still game for a fight, responding with a long drive capped off by Brice Peters' 6-yard touchdown grab. But then came the pivotal roughing penalty, which positioned Augustana to maintain the lead for the rest of the matchup.

"I'm not going to get into the officiating, because I'll probably get fired," Bolte said. "But I wasn't thrilled about some of the stuff that occurred. I'll watch the film and see if it was as bad as I thought it was. But certainly, I think it's unkind there with the blocked punt (attempt). They called roughing, which I thought our kid got thrown into (the punter). They said he roughed him instead of him being blocked into it."

Even after conceding an extra possession, the Beavers managed to stay in the game with another long touchdown drive. Alt targeted Peters again for a 5-yard TD pass in the back left corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, bringing BSU within five points at 24-19.

But on third-and-12, Jarod Epperson's 54-yard touchdown run twisted the knife, putting Bemidji State 12 points behind with 3:36 to go.

On the Beavers' next drive, Alt's desperation heave under pressure was intercepted by JayVian Farr and returned 61 yards for a TD, officially ending BSU's conference title hopes.

"I felt like we had a lot of opportunities to win that game and just unfortunately didn't," Bolte said. "Especially the way it shook out with Mankato losing to Duluth, (that) was kind of a tough pill to swallow. But at the end of the day, we'll rally and get ourselves ready to go and hopefully have a chance in the postseason."

As BSU now looks toward the selection show, it faces an uncertain playoff future. There was plenty of movement among regionally ranked teams in Super Region Four on Saturday, with Nos. 3 (Central Washington), 5 (Bemidji State) and 7 (Minnesota State) all losing.

Additionally, No. 9 Wayne State recorded a win, as did No. 10 Texas A&M-Kingsville. Minnesota Duluth, which was not previously ranked in the top 10 regional teams, could also potentially move into playoff position. The Bulldogs are 9-2 this season and 8-2 in conference play. They were thought to be held out of the rankings due to a weak strength of schedule, but that could change in a big way thanks to their double-digit win at MSU.

The top seven teams in each super region advance to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Division II Football Championship Selection Show will air at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, on NCAA.com.

Augustana 38, Bemidji State 19

BSU 0 0 12 7 — 19

AU 7 0 17 14 — 38

First quarter — AU TD, Bauman 10-yard run (Pecina PAT), 7-0 AU.

Second quarter — No scoring.

Third quarter — BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 75-yard catch from Alt (Arends PAT no good), 7-6 AU; AU TD, Jones 48-yard catch from Bauman (Pecina PAT), 14-6 AU; AU FG, Pecina 52-yard kick, 17-6 AU; BSU TD, Peters 6-yard catch from Alt (2-pt. conversion no good), 17-12 AU; AU TD, Epperson 20-yard catch from Bauman (Pecina PAT), 24-12 AU.

Fourth quarter — BSU TD, Peters 5-yard catch from Alt (Arends PAT), 24-19 AU; AU TD, Epperson 54-yard run (Pecina PAT), 31-19 AU; AU TD, Farr 61-yard interception return (Pecina PAT), 38-19 AU.