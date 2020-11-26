If you missed the national anthem before the Lions game, you missed out
Even before the Detroit Lions ran onto Ford Field to take on the Houston Texans, social media was still buzzing about the metro Detroit native who wowed the virtual crowd with his version of the national anthem.
Caleb Carroll, 19, of West Bloomfield sang a version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Thanksgiving Day that left folks singing his praises and moved some to tears.
One tweet, from a reported Michigan State grad, praised the "powerful moment."
I am incredibly thankful for 19-year old Detroit native Caleb Carroll and that performance of the national anthem just now. What a talent. Powerful moment #HappyThanksgiving @Lions
— Adam Mackey (@AaMack12) November 26, 2020
A "Detroit livin'" Twitter user got emotional during the performance.
Why did the national anthem for the @Lions game make me cry??
— Amy Dunleavy (@amydunleavy) November 26, 2020
Even a Packers fan was showing Carroll some love.
Wow! The National Anthem for the Lions game!! Kid is going to be a star! #LionsvsHouston #NFL #CalebCarroll
— Hodag Haus Of Cheese (Chad S) (@HodagOf) November 26, 2020
More: Detroit Lions game score vs. Houston Texans: Live updates on Thanksgiving
More: Today should be Matthew Stafford's final Thanksgiving start for the Detroit Lions
Carroll even got a shout-out from Rochester University. He is reportedly a freshman studying Christian ministry there.
Way to go Warrior! Caleb Carroll, freshman Christian Ministry major performing the National Anthem for the @Lions vs @HoustonTexans Thanksgiving Day game! #GoRUWarriors pic.twitter.com/I3aMFqCFbv
— Rochester University (@rochester_u) November 26, 2020
This isn't Carrol's first time singing the national anthem. He also sang it and the Canadian national anthem for the virtual Ford Fireworks in June.
And in 2015, Carroll performed "America the Beautiful" live in front of 24,000 fans during an evening session of the U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
One tweet is looking out for his future.
The kid who just sang the national anthem for the @Lions game needs to be given a record contract ASAP!
— dinkleberg (@SimpKingKevin) November 26, 2020
He would be in good company. In 2006, Taylor Swift performed the national anthem at Ford Field before the Lions-Miami Dolphins game. And her career has turned out pretty well.
