Missed free throws sink Hope basketball in another late loss, this time to Platteville

HOLLAND - After losing in heartbreaking fashion earlier in the week on turnovers in the final seconds, the Hope College men's basketball team took another late loss at home.

This time it was free throws.

Hope missed seven of its final nine free-throw attempts - all in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game - in a 61-57 loss to Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

The game was tied 56-56 with 1:40 to go when Platteville's Logan Person banked in a deep 3.

"It came down to free throws," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "We played so freaking hard against a really good team and we executed. You work so hard to get those fouls called inside. We are a good free-throw shooting team (nearly 80%), then they bank in a 35-foot 3. The basketball gods are strange sometimes."

Hope (4-2) went 1-of-2 from the line on the next possession. Then, trailing 59-57 with 17 seconds remaining, Hope took a timeout with eight seconds remaining on the shot clock.

Hope's Gabe Quillan takes a free throw Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at DeVos Fieldhouse.

The Flying Dutchmen got the ball in, which was an issue last game, but turned the ball over with 11 seconds to go.

Hope fouled and Platteville missed both free throws. But Pearson stole the ball after a Hope rebound and scored to end the game.

The Flying Dutchmen went 6-for-15 from the free-throw line in the game (40%) and just just 26% from 3-point range (5-for-19).

Hope trailed most of the first half, but two baskets from Marcus Wourman and a step-back 3-pointer from Clayton Dykhouse brought the Flying Dutchmen within 34-32 at halftime.

Tanner Wiegerink gave Hope its first lead with a basket with 16:30 to go in the second half, 38-36.

Wiegerink scored in the paint and was grabbed down by his jersey. As he hit the floor, his shot banked in. He made the free throw to push Hope's lead to 45-38 with 11:20 to go.

Justice Mims followed with a 3.

But Pearson kept Platteville close with a barrage of baskets. He finished with 27 points.

Holding onto a slim lead, Hope missed five consecutive free throws late in the second half.

"We disrupted their actions by not letting them start their sets. We rebounded tougher," Mitchell said. "Pearson is a good player and we had to be better in other areas, and today that was free throws. We are a great team and we are going to make those next time. We just can't overthink it."

Wiegerink had 12 points. Gabe Quillan had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Clayton Dykhouse had 11 points and Wourman had 10.

