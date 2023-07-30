Here’s who missed Day 4 of training camp for 49ers

The 49ers on Sunday took the field after a day off and had a handful of scheduled and unscheduled absences.

QB Brock Purdy, DE Austin Bryant, LT Trent Williams, DL Kalia Davis, DE Nick Bosa and CB Charvarius Ward were all out of Sunday’s session per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Purdy was out for a scheduled off day. He’s still practicing just twice per week for the first couple weeks of camp as he finishes up his rehab on his surgically repaired elbow.

Williams had a veteran day off, while Bosa remains out of camp amid negotiations on a long-term contract.

Wagoner reported Ward is dealing with a groin issue and missed team drills. He was also a non-participant Friday. Bryant was also out Friday, though there’s no word on whether he’s dealing with an injury.

There was no specific reason given for Davis’ absence. He tore his ACL during his final year of college and missed all of last season. It would make sense if Davis got some additional off days, but it’s unclear for now why he didn’t practice Sunday.

