Missed Cardinals FG leads to longest TD in NFL history by Jaguars returner Jamal Agnew

Matt Prater booted a franchise-record 62-yard field goal for the Arizona Cardinals last week.

So head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to give him a shot at the league record with a 68-yard attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as time ran out on the first half. This was not a good decision.

Prater's attempt fell predictably short. Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew fielded it in the back of end zone and decided to make a play against a Cardinals field goal unit that wasn't exactly prepared to defend a return. Make a play he did.

With the clock reading zero, Agnew navigated through a crowd of Cardinals defenders in Jaguars territory. Once he broke through midfield, he was gone. He sprinted down the left sideline untouched for the longest touchdown in NFL history to give the Jaguars a 14-7 halftime lead.

The 109-yard scamper ties a record also held by Antonio Cromartie and Cordarrelle Patterson. Cromartie returned a missed field goal 109 yards for the San Diego Chargers in 2007. Patterson did the same on a kickoff return for the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. It's a record that will never be broken, for obvious reasons. (A 110-yard return would be out of bounds.)

