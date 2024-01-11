Miss Terry speaks out after Nick Saban retires: Alabama always 'Sweet Home' to Saban family

Throughout Nick Saban's 17-year coaching tenure with Alabama football, the only person who became more synonymous with the program was someone who, despite sharing his last name, is known simply as Miss Terry.

Following news of Saban's retirement on Wednesday — as confirmed by a source to The Tuscaloosa News — the wife of the Alabama football legend issued a statement expressing gratitude for the time spent in Tuscaloosa. She also illustrated how important the program was to her and her husband.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

"It has been an incredible run these last 17 years at the University of Alabama and we take with us many amazing memories," she said in a post from the Nick's Kids Foundation Facebook account. "We hope that the Saban legacy will be about helping others and making a positive difference in people's lives as well as the winning tradition on the field."

Saban's career in Alabama can be captured in myriad ways, including record (206-29), conference championships (nine), national titles (six) and a slew of coaching awards, All-Americans and NFL draft picks. One of the most important aspects of his stay in Tuscaloosa, however, was his Nick's Kids Foundation, which serves as the official charity of the Saban Family.

Miss Terry went on to assure that, despite her husband's retirement, the foundation will continue to work in the Tuscaloosa community, saying it "will continue to help children, student, and teacher causes in the state of Alabama."

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football coaching search: 4 candidates to replace Nick Saban

"The rules for the game of football may change, but the ‘process’ will never go out of style: hard work, discipline, the relentless pursuit of a worthy goal, not cutting corners, and doing things the right way for the sake of constant personal improvement, not for the scoreboard," the post said.

"Alabama will always feel like 'Sweet Home' to our family, and we'll be cheering ‘Roll Tide!'”

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban's wife, Miss Terry, on retirement: Alabama always 'Sweet Home'