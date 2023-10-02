Miss Terry didn't attend Mississippi State game, but Nick Saban 'got coached up' at home

Terry Saban, or 'Miss Terry' as she's known in Tuscaloosa, had pointers for her husband Nick Saban before the Mississippi State game against Alabama football.

Per Saban, she told him to 'get on their butt' if players didn't play well. "So I was just doing what I was told," Saban explained from Starkville after he had had multiple animated moments on the sideline early in the game.

So what did Miss Terry think of the 40-17 win over the Bulldogs?

"Well, she waited up for me to get home so that was a good thing," Saban said Monday. "But it was one of the first games she's missed and didn't go to since we've been here. I think it is the first game actually. So she says she can see what's happening a lot better on TV. So, I got coached up quite a bit when I got home."

Saban didn't specify why Miss Terry didn't attend the game.

The Sabans will have been married for 52 years come December. He was 20 and she was 19 when they wed on Dec. 18, 1971 in Fairmont, West Virginia. They were at separate colleges when one year during Christmas break, the two decided to get married.

They've been in Tuscaloosa since 2007, and since then, Alabama has won six national championships. The Sabans have also built 20 homes alongside Habitat for Humanity and other partners.

