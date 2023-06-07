Miss. State forward Will McNair Jr. aims to fortify Providence basketball's frontcourt

Providence College added to its veteran frontcourt depth on Tuesday thanks to a morning commitment.

Will McNair Jr. pledged to the Friars through a post on his social media accounts. He’ll spend his final college season in the Big East after previous time at New Mexico State and Mississippi State.

McNair followed coach Chris Jans from the Aggies to the Bulldogs last season, but his role diminished by almost half. He played 31.1% of minutes over his 34 games, making one start. McNair averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting at least 53% from 2-point range for the third consecutive year.

Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) and Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) fight for position during a March 10 NCAA Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. McNair has committed to Providence.

McNair’s most productive effort of the season came in a January win against Ole Miss — the only victory for Mississippi State in a span of nine games. He collected 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting and added seven rebounds in 25 minutes. The Bulldogs eventually found their footing down the stretch, finishing 21-13 overall and falling to Pittsburgh at the First Four.

McNair hit double figures nine times and posted a pair of double-doubles during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-11 center totaled 12 points and 15 rebounds against Indiana State, 14 points and 14 rebounds against Seattle and a season-high 18 points on 9-for-12 shooting at UTEP. McNair was a top-15 player in offensive rebound percentage, block percentage and 2-point shooting against WAC foes.

Providence fans might not have realized it at the time, but some have already watched McNair play live at least once. He was part of a March 2022 upset against Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament, a 70-63 surprise at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The Friars were sent to the same venue for the opening rounds in the Midwest Region and reached their first Sweet 16 in 25 years thanks to victories over South Dakota State and Richmond.

McNair figures to back up Josh Oduro, the two-time postseason Atlantic-10 honoree who followed new Providence coach Kim English from George Mason. Rafael Castro also figures to battle for paint minutes off the bench. Bryce Hopkins, Donovan Santoro and Davonte Gaines could all play up front in smaller lineups.

Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. defends against Pittsburgh's Nelly Cummings in a March 14 game in Dayton, Ohio.

McNair was lightly recruited out of the Philadelphia public school ranks, lettering in each of his last two seasons at Martin Luther King High. His lone offer was from Coppin State before the Aggies came in late for him in 2018. He spent the following season as a redshirt and made his debut in 2019-20.

The Friars welcomed Team Takeover grassroots teammates Daquan Davis and Patrick Ngongba II for official visits in early May, contending for a pair of four-star talents in the 2024 class. Providence also welcomed four-star 2024 big man Somto Cyril to campus in the spring and hoped an early commitment might convince him to reclassify for the 2023-24 campaign. The Friars are finalists for 2024 Maryland guard Del Jones and recently made an offer to 2024 Georgia small forward Derrion Reid.

