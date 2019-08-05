Miss California 2018 calls out Enes Kanter's defense in hilarious video

It's no secret Enes Kanter's defense is suspect, but the Celtics' new center got roasted on Twitter by Miss California 2018, Kelley Johnson.

You guys are right, @EnesKanter does need to work on his defense 😂😉 pic.twitter.com/0C0ubjxatC — Kelley Johnson (@RealNurseKelley) August 4, 2019

Kanter and Johnson can be seen playing 1-on-1, and even though Miss California committed a ton of travels and double-dribbles, she managed to bank in a three after pump-faking Kanter out of the picture.

The 27-year-old big man responded to Johnson's trash talk, but didn't make any excuses for getting scored on like that.

Miss California talking 💩



Troll Game 🔥😂 https://t.co/rBpJ30GR1p



— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 4, 2019

Kanter has a pretty good sense of humor based on what he's done in his short time in Boston. We all, of course, remember when he trolled Kyrie Irving at his introductory press conference, and it's a near certainty he'll give Celtics fans a few great moments to laugh at during the year as well.

