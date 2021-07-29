Miss anything? Here are the big storylines that affect the Vikings recently

It can be hard to keep up with the Vikings amid a busy training camp session.

It hasn’t even been a week since Dede Westbrook officially signed with the team. However, when trying to keep up with current Vikings news, the Westbrook signing already feels like ages ago.

Here are some other storylines you may have missed recently:

DT Jaylen Twyman reverts to non-football injury list

Twyman was shot four times in Washington D.C. this offseason. Twyman was waived and now that he has cleared waivers, the rookie defensive lineman reverted to non-football injury list. The sixth-round pick will now miss at least eight games.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reports to Green Bay training camp

Bad news for the Vikings: arguably the best player in the division is back in Green Bay. Despite all the drama this offseason, Rodgers was seen walking into the facility at Lambeau Field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay is offering concessions and is close to an agreement that would bring Rodgers back for at least 2021. The deal is not officially done, but it is close, per Schefter.

Vikings players not practicing in practice

DT Michael Pierce did some work, but was pretty limited. Other than that, according to the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson and Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, the following Minnesota players did not participate in the open practice Wednesday:

C Cohl Cabral

CB Jeff Gladney

OT Christian Darrisaw

K Riley Patterson

