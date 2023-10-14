Mishawaka Marian football gets one last stop, beats South Bend Saint Joseph in rivalry game

SOUTH BEND – Bending, but not breaking seemed to be the theme of the 63rd Catholic-school rivalry game Friday night.

Mishawaka Marian would move the ball on offense before South Bend Saint Joseph’s would stop it from scoring. Saint Joe would do the same thing on offense before the Knights’ defense came up with a stop.

That’s why it seemed fitting the game came down to the final play.

Facing a 4th-and-22 from the Marian 24-yard line, Saint Joseph senior quarterback Alex Ortiz dropped back to pass. The elusive gunslinger was forced out of the pocket by the Knights’ pass rush, leading to Ortiz tucking the ball in his right arm to try and run for the score.

Mother Nature had different ideas.

On a rain-soaked Father Bly Field turf, Ortiz slipped two yards into his run, with the clock hitting 0:00 to close out a dramatic 16-10 road win for Marian. It gives the Knights a 37-26 lead in the all-time series between the two rivals.

FINAL: Mishawaka Marian 16, South Bend Saint Joseph 10. The final play of the game: pic.twitter.com/cUT19tHzC7 — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 14, 2023

After the game, Marian coach Mike Davidson told his team that it was the best competitive spirit he’s seen out of them all year.

“When you get down 7-0 early, you have some boneheaded penalties, they kick a field goal to end the half — we’ve had some poor performances following those type of emotional swings this year, and we didn’t see that tonight,” Davidson said. “These guys answered the bell all night long. We outlasted Saint Joe because they competed their butts off as well.”

For Saint Joseph (4-5), the final drive of the game started at its 20-yard line following a missed field goal from Marian. Saint Joe methodically marched down the field, as on the 14th play from scrimmage, sophomore Franco Biffle converted a 4th-and-2 run to set up 1st-and-10 at the 11-yard line with less than two minutes remaining.

On the next snap, Ortiz was pressured and threw the ball out of bounds. Since no receiver was in the area, the quarterback was flagged for intentional grounding, pushing the home team back to the 24-yard line. Two more incompletions eventually set up the game’s final play.

Miss anything we covered? Here were our live scoring updates from high school football games Friday night

Saint Joseph had two other possessions reach Marian territory — one in the first quarter and one in the third — only to stall, both ending in a turnover on downs.

“Every team wants to finish drives, so when that doesn’t happen in tight games, you know those are missed opportunities,” Saint Joseph coach Ben Downey said. “You just continue to work and move forward so you can capitalize on them in the future.”

Marian (5-4) also failed to score from close range once, not scoring after reaching a 1st-and-goal at the 5-yard line late in the first quarter. The Knights’ defense was able to stifle Saint Joe, though, which led to a punt being blocked by Marian senior Michael Przygoda and rolling through the back of the end zone for a safety.

End 1: South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Mishawaka Marian 2 (football, not baseball, I promise).



Marian at the SBSJ 30 to start Q2. — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 13, 2023

The Knights converted on its next drive, as a 29-yard pass from senior Bryce LaSane to junior Williams. Owens set up a one-yard rushing score for junior Brian Osman, putting Marian ahead, 9-7, less than a minute into the second quarter.

Saint Joseph took a 7-0 lead on a 57-yard touchdown run from Biffle in the first quarter. It regained the lead as time expired in the first half, with senior Gerry Jones drilling a 26-yard field goal to put the home team up, 10-9, at the break.

After Saint Joe’s second turnover on downs of the game, Marian marched down the field, going 67 yards in 10 plays. The Knights almost didn’t score at the goal line again, but eventually found the end zone on a one-yard run from junior Braxton Brooks on a 4th-and-goal opportunity.

Marian quarterback Bryce LaSane does well in the rain

Despite poor weather conditions, LaSane was effective throwing the ball for Marian. He completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 202 yards. Four players did all the receiving for the Knights, with junior Jack Diroll leading with five catches for 77 yards, Brooks and senior Leopino Sete with three catches each for 42 and 54 yards respectively, and Owens’ 29-yard reception.

“We still have to be able to throw it a little bit,” Davidson said. “We can’t go empty and air it out 47 times, but at the same time, I thought we were effective and mixed it in well enough to where it was advantageous for (LaSane).”

Combined team prayer after another great Holy War pic.twitter.com/tf8gWHtO94 — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 14, 2023

What’s next for South Bend Saint Joseph and Mishawaka Marian football

Both teams begin postseason play next week. Saint Joseph will host NorthWood in a Class 4A, Sectional 18 quarterfinal contest, while Marian will travel to Ligonier to take on West Noble in a 3A, Sectional 26 opener. Both Saint Joe and Marian had its seasons end at the hands of NorthWood and West Noble, respectively, a season ago.

Mishawaka Marian 16, South Bend Saint Joseph 10

Mishawaka Marian 2 7 7 0 16 South Bend Saint Joseph 7 3 0 0 10

SCORING PLAYS (by quarter):

FIRST QUARTER

S: Franco Biffle 57-yard run at 5:19 (Gerry Jones kick)

M: Michael Przygoda blocked punt out of end zone for safety at 52.9

SECOND QUARTER

M: Brian Osman 1-yard run at 11:18 (Lucas Primrose kick)

S: Jones 26-yard field goal at 0:00

THIRD QUARTER

M: Braxton Brooks 1-yard run at 2:34 (Primrose kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

No scoring plays

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Last-second stop seals win for Marian football over Saint Joseph