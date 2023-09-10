Mishaps, inconsistency detrimental to FAMU's chance of securing upset over USF | Takeaways

TAMPA ― Florida A&M couldn't pull off the FCS vs. FBS upset against the South Florida here at Raymond James Stadium.

The Rattlers (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) met the Bulls (1-1) for the Division I crossover game, falling 38-24 before a crowd of 36,495.

"24-hour rule. It hurts. It stings. But, it hurts because you care," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons (55-24, 34-13 at FAMU) said at the postgame press conference.

"South Florida made the plays that it needed to make. Proud of these guys and how they competed. We'll get back to the drawing board tomorrow."

Despite the loss, FAMU outgained USF 377-360. But, the difference was the Rattlers five turnovers to the Bulls' zero.

Since FAMU's historic 16-13 shocker against the Miami Hurricanes on Oct. 6, 1979, the Rattlers are 0-27 against FBS competition, including five losses against the Bulls.

The Rattlers also saw their 10-game winning streak that began last season end.

FAMU's strong first-half start gets halted by turnovers and penalties

The Rattlers struck first with on a six-play drive for 78 yards finished by running back's Terrell Jennings one-yard rushing touchdown to get a 7-0 lead over USF.

But, turnovers ended FAMU's early momentum as it committed four in the first half alone.

"You have to protect the football," Simmons said. It's hard to beat a football team when you turn the ball over five times and have self-inflicted wounds."

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa had two interceptions while wide receiver Marcus Riley had two fumbles in the first half. Riley's second fumble ended a 68-yard drive that was trending a score before halftime.

Moussa added another interception as FAMU attempted to make a late run. The graduate student finished completing 23 of 42 passes (to 10 different receivers) for 358 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

"Go to give our guys to chance to make a catch," Moussa said. "Overall, I think I played a pretty clean game — a couple decisions here and there that I wish I had back.

"We have to do a better job on ball security. But I think everyone sees how good this group can be."

Additionally, the Rattlers had 12 penalties for 115 yards on the night.

FAMU defense makes an effort at stymying USF's rapid-fire offense

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons looks on pregame of playing the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

The Rattlers' Dark Cloud Defense were faced with many unfavorable situations.

Despite four offensive giveaways, the FAMU defense held USF to just three points off turnovers.

Additionally, the Rattlers accrued 13 tackles for loss, led by defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr. (2.5) and five sacks, led by nose guard Gentle Hunt (1.5).

"This defense has the chance to be as good as any I've been around," Simmons said. "They showed what they were capable of today.

"We stood up. I'm proud of [FAMU defensive coordinator Ryan Smith] and the defensive staff."

USF ran a total of 80 plays.

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown finished completing 20 of 34 passes for 197 yards, and three touchdowns. He added 17 rushing attempts for 23 yards.

FAMU makes final push, but mishaps ultimately loses the game

Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa warms up pregame of playing the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

After scoring first on a 38-yard touchdown from Moussa to running back Kelvin Dean, Jr., the Rattlers could have positioned themselves to pull within a score.

FAMU needed a stop.

As the Rattlers had the Bulls reeling on a fourth down attempt, USF quarterback Brown connected with receiver Naiem Simmons running free for a 31-yard touchdown score.

The score paired with Moussa's third and final interception on FAMU's last drive ultimately iced the game in USF's favor.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers fall to USF Bulls in FCS-FBS crossover game