Mishaps cost Beavers in Evergreen League loss to Elma

Apr. 9—BOX SCORE

At Tenino

EAGLES 12, BEAVERS 4

Elma000 533 1 — 12

Tenino010 012 0 — 4

T90 Pitching — Grayless (L) 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 SO; Burkhardt 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Snodderly 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Hussey 3-3, 2 2B, SB; Grayless 2-3, 2B, R; Woodward 0-2, R, RBI, BB

Tenino held on to a slim lead for three full innings, but two of its three errors proved costly in a 12-4 setback versus Elma in a Class 1A Evergreen League setback on Tuesday night at home.

Five runs in the top of the fourth put the Eagles in front for good. An infield error by the Beavers put their rivals in front 2-1 and the final blow was a three-run home run. Elma added three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.

Jaeleen Woodward put Tenino on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI groundout after a passed ball moved runners into scoring position. Tamara Snodderly ripped a run-scoring single in the fifth and two Beavers crossed home in the sixth.

Three hits, two of them doubles, off the bat of Sophia Hussey paced Tenino at the plate. Chloe Grayless struck out four in the circle and registered two hits at the plate. The Beavers face Elma on Thursday on the road.

"We just couldn't battle back from that (deficit)," Tenino head coach Chris Johnson said. "We played pretty well for having the week off, just have to put some more things together."