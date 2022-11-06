Misery Index Week 10: Clemson wasn't elite and crushing loss to Notre Dame proved it

Dabo Swinney’s unyielding positivity has made Clemson believe it can accomplish anything, and he’s mostly been right about that. With a little attitude and elbow grease, Swinney has led Clemson to two national titles, built world class facilities and completely changed the ethos of a program that spent three decades being ridiculed for falling short of expectations.

"To be an overachiever, you have to be an over-believer," Swinney famously said, a mantra that has defined his life and storybook career.

But there are times, like this season, when belief isn’t as helpful as reality.

In and around Clemson, belief meant that their 8-0 record heading into this weekend was a sign that they were on track to the College Football Playoff. It meant that Swinney was working magic again, that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was getting better every week, that the vibes were exactly the same as 2015-2018 when Clemson was every bit Alabama’s equal as the best program in the country.

Outside of Clemson, for people who watched the games with an objective eye, the 8-0 record was a massive annoyance because it did not accurately represent the quality of the football team that Swinney had put on the field this season. The Tigers aren't a bad team, but it was pretty obvious they weren’t elite. Yet had they continued feasting on their weak ACC schedule, they would have cruised into the playoff and probably wasted everyone’s time in a semifinal they had no chance to win.

Thankfully, that is no longer a possibility. Clemson’s playoff chances are over after a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame that should surprise nobody except a large segment of the Clemson fan base that hangs on Swinney’s every word like it’s being delivered from a pulpit.

Belief can be the foundation of greatness. It can also amplify disappointment.

The signs of Clemson’s eventual fall into the second tier were there all along, if only fans could have opened their eyes and seen it. As it turns out, barely beating Wake Forest and Syracuse does not mean you’re ready to go tackle Georgia and Ohio State.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney leaves the field after a loss to Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium.

This isn’t so much a knock on Clemson as it is a reality check. Clemson won national titles with two of the greatest college quarterbacks in the modern era in Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, plus an assortment of elite talent at key positions like running back, wide receiver and defensive line.

Clemson has good players, but this roster is not the same level. Its offense just isn’t as dynamic, and its defense doesn’t inspire the same fear. Nor does the coaching staff, which suffered a bit of a brain drain as co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables went on to become head coaches.

The Tigers can still win a lot of games annually and make the CFP if things break the right way, but Swinney is going to have to kick it up a notch again if he wants to win another title. Getting crushed by a three-loss Notre Dame team saves America from having to watch the Tigers lose badly in the playoff, but it does not give Clemson fans a lot of confidence that they’re still among the bluebloods.

That’s why Clemson is No. 1 in this week’s Misery Index, a weekly measurement of which fan bases are feeling the most angst about the state of they program.

Four more in misery

Alabama: The standards in Tuscaloosa are so high that the season is pretty much over whenever the Crimson Tide is eliminated from the national title conversation. In Nick Saban’s time at Alabama, that had only happened twice before Thanksgiving – his first year in 2007 and 2010 when the Tide lost three times.

But here we are in 2022, and an Alabama team that was a solid preseason No. 1 is now out of the race. After a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU, Alabama is 7-2, highly unlikely to make the SEC title game and all but eliminated from the CFP conversation.

Though the losses have been excruciatingly close – the other being 52-49 at Tennessee on a last-second field goal – this Alabama team is getting what it deserves. It needed a near-miracle to beat Texas. It had to make a desperate goal-line stop to hold off Texas A&M. For so many years, Alabama did not need luck very often because it was that much better than everyone else. But when you play this many close games, not all of them will tilt your direction.

Saban does not underachieve very often. But outside of quarterback Bryce Young’s wizardry, Alabama is not elite in any area and shockingly pedestrian in its play on the line of scrimmage. The possibility that Saban at age 71 will not win another national championship is something that now must be considered a serious possibility.

Miami: At this point, it’s possible the Hurricanes have killed the last fiber of emotion that existed in their fan base. But for those that still care, Mario Cristobal’s debut season is so outrageous, so disastrous that there may not be any coming back from this.

Is that too harsh? Normally, you’d say yes. But how do you rationalize losing 45-3 at home to Florida State? How do you explain two straight weeks without scoring a touchdown? How can you excuse a 4-5 record and four straight home losses with a team that was favored to win the ACC Coastal division? Even Al Golden inheriting a program saddled with major NCAA sanctions wasn’t this pathetic. Even Randy Shannon put a more competitive product on the field.

You can talk all you want about how difficult it can be to change coaches and philosophies, but this wasn’t the plan. Coaches don’t get three or four years anymore in college football anymore to rebuild, and this wasn’t a classic rebuilding situation in the first place. Hiring Cristobal was supposed to elevate a solid team. Instead, it looks like a worse investment than crypto.

Missouri: A good rule for athletics directors in the future is to save contract extension announcements until after wins. Instead, Missouri did it backwards – rewarding Eli Drinkwitz with two more years and a raise on Saturday morning before he lost 21-17 to Kentucky.

Though Drinkwitz had a legitimate gripe about a controversial roughing the punter call in the final minutes that helped Kentucky salt away the win, the only important question here is why Missouri felt the need to extend the contract of a coach who now has a 15-17 record.

Drinkwitz has not done poorly, but he hasn’t knocked it out of the park, either. He’s been OK. He’s been fine. What he hasn't done is anything to suggest that Missouri needed to commit even more long-term money to his tenure or that he was a threat to leave for greener pastures.

While terms of the new deal aren't public yet, Missouri putting itself on the hook for a huge buyout seems like the kind of administrative error that could come back to haunt them in a year or two.

Oklahoma State: On Oct. 8, the Cowboys were 5-0 and looked like the best team in the Big 12. It seemed like Mike Gundy had done it again, defying all expectations and positioning his alma mater to atone for the heartbreaking loss to Baylor in last year’s conference championship game. But just like that, it’s all fallen apart. A series of injuries – including to quarterback Spencer Sanders – left Oklahoma State’s roster vulnerable. And now, after a 37-16 loss to Kansas, the Cowboys are pretty much eliminated from conference title contention and out of the top-25 for the time being. Three straight losses for Oklahoma State have shown how thin the margins can be for a program that doesn’t stack up a bunch of four- and five-star prospects.

When you rely on evaluation, development and squeezing the absolute most out of the talent you have rather than recruiting at the highest level, everything has to go right to put together a special season. The problem is, football is a sports where a lot of things go wrong. In a league as competitive as the Big 12, where there’s never really an easy game, Oklahoma State’s hopes and dreams have vanished far more quickly than anyone could have imagined a few weeks ago.

Miserable but not miserable enough

Ohio State: So, uh, what exactly happened Saturday in Evanston, Illinois? It wasn’t a loss, of course. But beating a horrific Northwestern team 21-7, with the final touchdown coming with a mere 4:21 remaining in the game, was not a performance that inspires a lot of confidence about this team’s trajectory. If Buckeye fans want to blame the windy weather, go right ahead. But Ohio State’s offense does not function consistently the way it seems like it should, and if it needs perfect conditions to score a lot of points, that seems like a fundamental problem for a team that plays games in the Midwest in November and December.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were the latest Power Five program to learn the lesson that playing Liberty is a bad idea. Since arriving there in 2019, Hugh Freeze has beaten Syracuse, Virginia Tech and BYU while barely losing to Wake Forest this season and NC State a couple years back. Given that history, it can’t be a huge surprise that the Flames went into Fayetteville and won, 21-19. Schools that have Liberty on their future schedule have to hope Freeze gets a bigger job next year, (Auburn, perhaps?) but that’s no solace for a Razorbacks program that is 5-4 and now has to play LSU and Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks. Sam Pittman has exceeded expectations almost every day since he stepped on campus in 2020, but it will be a massive disappointment if the Razorbacks end up 6-6 after a 3-0 start to this season.

Houston: Last December, Dana Holgorsen made defensive coordinator Doug Belk the highest-paid assistant coach in the Group of Five at $1 million per year. It made sense at the time because Houston had a terrific year and Belk was going to be in demand. But it’s looking a lot more questionable after Houston’s 77-63 loss to SMU – yes, you read that right – a game that the Cougars lost despite having 710 yards of offense. The difference between winning and losing was three Houston turnovers, which were not Belk’s fault. But any time you’re in a football game with a basketball score, it’s not a great look. Come to think of it, nothing about Houston’s 5-4 season has looked particularly good as the Cougars get ready to join the Big 12 next year.

Appalachian State: No team in the country had a more dramatic September than the Mountaineers, losing a 63-61 classic to North Carolina, bouncing back to beat Texas A&M and then beating Troy on a 53-yard final play Hail Mary. That’s what most people will remember. But fans of the program won’t be as forgiving, with Appalachian State dropping to 5-4 after a 35-28 loss to Coastal Carolina. No matter what happens from here, this is going to be the worst Appalachian State season since 2014 when they moved up from FCS and became full-time FBS members.

Army: After winning the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy four of the last five years, Army had to finally relinquish it to Air Force after a 13-7 loss in West Point. Though the balance of power between the service academies is always going back and forth, this is a down season for Army at 3-5. And its run at the top might be over for a little while.

