Misericordia wins first Division Three Baseball National Championship

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The newest Division Three Baseball National Champion resides in Dallas, Pennsylvania, as Misericordia takes home its first-ever title in program history after a 16-10 win against Wisconsin-Whitewater Thursday.

Game three took place right after the end of the second game with the championship on the line after the teams split the first two games.

Wisconsin-Whitewater took game two 16-10.

Just one game and the winner takes home the trophy.

There was lots of offense in games two and three.

Misericordia came out on fire compiling seven runs on six hits, and forcing Wisconsin-Whitewater to use three pitchers just to get out of the first inning.

All-American Connor Maryniak provided a steady presence on the mound going just over seven innings and allowing only five runs.

Second baseman Gabe Bunn was the sparkplug on offense going four for four in the game with a bases clearing double in the first that brought home three runs.

Misericordia won its first national championship in school history, 10-5 over Whitewater.

The school is also planning a welcome back celebration tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at Tambur Field.

