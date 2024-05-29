Misericordia Baseball Takes off for Division III College World Series
After sweeping Christopher Newport in the Super Regionals, Misericordia baseball is heading back to the Division III College World Series for a second consecutive season. They take on Pomona-Pitzer in the first round on Friday at 10:00 am.
