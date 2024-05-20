Misericordia Baseball Advances to NCAA Super Regionals with 6-4 Win over Middlebury

Misericordia baseball is returning to the NCAA Super Regionals after beating Keystone and Middlebury on Sunday. MAC Freedom Player of the Year Connor Maryniak pitched five innings against Keystone, striking out six, and then he went 3-4 with 3 RBIs in the win over Middlebury. The Cougars now wait for the winner of Christopher Newport and North Carolina Wesleyan tomorrow morning.

