EVANSTON, Illinois — The UTEP football team has a decent ceiling, which they showed for a half at Northwestern where the Miners looked like a favorite.

The floor is still awful and they found it in a third quarter that doomed them to a 38-7 loss that ended Northwestern's nation-long 12-game losing streak.

Tied 7-7 at halftime when they probably should have led, UTEP gave up three quick touchdowns to a Wildcat team whose offense had been terrible for six quarters.

One of those was a 3-yard drive after a Gavin Hardison interception and the Miners later had a touchdown called back before they were stuffed on a fourth-and-inches quarterback sneak.

In short order 7-7 became 28-7 and the Miners simply couldn't stop the bleeding. After closing the first half with four straight stops, UTEP allowed Northwestern touchdowns on four consecutive possessions.

After opening the game with a touchdown, UTEP did little else the rest of the way.

It adds up to a 1-2 record for UTEP heading to Arizona, and they'll go that way thinking they should be better than that.

Miners tied 7-7 at half

Both teams scored on their opening drives, neither facing a third down, then the defenses controlled the rest of the half as the Miners and Wildcats went to intermission tied 7-7.

Hardison was excellent except for a third-and-long interception 20 yards downfield, as he was 11-of-16 for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarter. The score came on a 6-yard throw to tight end Zach Fryar.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Miserable third quarter dooms UTEP football to loss at Northwestern