Multiple systems to bring soggy finish to the week in southern Ontario

Temperatures will begin an uphill climb above seasonal values to end the work week across southern Ontario, but without any sunshine to accompany it, things could end up feeling quite miserable.

Back-to-back clipper systems are on tap for the region, with periods of rain starting Thursday and lasting until Sunday. Couple that with gusty winds, and the benefits of the late-week warm-up will likely be lost.

RELATED: Find out what typhoon remnants mean for Canada this week

Thursday - Friday

A clipper system, known as a fast-moving low that generally develops over the Prairies, will move into northwestern Ontario late Wednesday and track across the south for Thursday.

The rain starts through the morning hours for the southwest, spreading into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) through the afternoon and evening period.

Through the overnight, the rain will continue for southern Ontario while beginning to spread east, with scattered rain showers continuing through the day on Friday.

In addition to the rain, winds will gust between 30-50 km/h, with some lake shore areas exceeding 50 km/h.

Saturday - Sunday

By Sunday, there will still be some lingering rain across eastern Ontario, as a secondary clipper brings more showers to the southwest.

The low will track south of the border by Sunday, but the day will still not be clear by any means. Cloud cover will linger, with the chance of a few lake-effect showers.

Conditions will remain blustery and chilly for a couple days behind the departing system, especially Sunday and into Monday. A few days of warmer weather are expected for the middle of or late next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper teens.

An active pattern is expected for the final days of October and into early November.

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2023 for an in-depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates in Ontario.