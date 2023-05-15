Misdemeanor charges against Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks dropped

Misdemeanor charges for domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism filed against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks were dropped by prosecutors in Davidson County, Tenn. on Monday.

Claybrooks, 25, was arrested in Nashville last month after an alleged dispute at a movie theater where he was accused of grabbing a phone from a woman who told police she was his ex-girlfriend. Claybrooks allegedly destroyed the phone and left the woman with bruises on her hand after taking it.

Neither the Davidson County District Attorney’s office nor Claybrooks’ lawyer have responded to requests for comment after the charges were dismissed Monday, according to TMZ.

Last month, the Jaguars said they were aware of the arrest, but offered no further comment at the time.

Claybrooks was picked by the Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft and has become a key contributor on special teams. In three years with the team, Claybrooks has recorded 81 tackles.

