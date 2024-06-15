Late miscues plague Newton softball in loss to rival Pella

Jun. 15—PELLA — Through six innings, the Newton softball team was cruising against Pella on Friday night.

But a three-error frame in the seventh plagued the Cardinals and the Lady Dutch escaped the Little Hawkeye Conference matchup with a 5-4 victory.

Down to their final out, Pella plated four runs in the seventh and completed the season sweep. The hosts were shut out by Hailey Sumpter through five innings.

"We just have to regroup and come back ready to play next week," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said.

Ava Williams

The Cardinals (9-8, 3-7 in the conference) scored three times in the top of the first and added another run in the second. They did not score again but out-hit Pella 8-7.

Ava Williams had two of those hits, while Mack Sims, Katelyn Lambert, Kadance Ahn, Sloan Brodersen, Peyton Durr and Sumpter tallied the other hits.

Ahn added one run, one walk and one steal, Brodersen tallied two RBIs, Sumpter had one RBI and Sims scored one run.

Paige Benson walked once and scored one run and Chloe Swank was hit by a pitch.

Hailey Sumpter

Sumpter (6-7) spun a complete game in the circle but took the loss despite allowing just one earned run. She surrendered six hits, walked two and struck out one in 6 2/3 innings.

Ava Curry led Pella (12-7, 7-4) with one hit, one run, one walk and two RBIs and Kamryn Long added two hits and two runs.

Emma Eeekhoff pitched all seven innings for the Lady Dutch and got the win after allowing three earned runs and striking out six.

All four Pella runs in the seventh came with two outs. With a runner on first, Pella drew a walk on a 3-2 count. A hit by the hosts on the next at-bat scored one run and put runners on second and third after a throwing error to first base.

The next two Lady Dutch at-bats resulted in Newton errors and three more unearned runs, including the game-winner.

Mack Sims