Miscues plague Baxter softball in trio of losses

May 28—BAXTER — The Baxter softball team was hindered by too many free passes against Colo-NESCO on Friday.

The Bolts' pitchers walked 11 and the defense committed eight errors during a 13-4 home loss to the Royals in Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

Colo-NESCO led 8-0 after two innings and pushed the margin to 11-1 after three, but Baxter avoided the 10-run mercy rule with a pair of runs in the fifth and added a fourth run in the sixth.

Avery Wonders

Hannah Huffaker and Camden Moffit had the team's two hits, while Caydence Sulzle, Karlee Koehler and Kendall Brummel each walked once to lead the Bolts.

Huffaker added one run and one steal, Moffit stole one base and Brummel chipped in two runs and one steal. Koehler also scored one run and stole one base.

The Royals (1-2, 1-2 in the conference) scored two runs in the first despite not hitting the ball out of the infield. The six-run second featured a pair of two-out hits.

Blaire Jutting took the loss in the circle after allowing eight runs — six earned — on three hits and nine walks in 1 2/3 innings. She struck out three.

Avery Wonders pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and surrendered five runs — three earned — on seven hits and two walks.

Cassidy Muschick led the Royals with three hits and four RBIs, while Cassidi Bartmers added three hits and three runs. Colo-NESCO stole nine bases.

North Tama 11, Baxter 1, 5 innings

TRAER — The Bolts were held to three hits and another tough night in the field helped North Tama claim an 11-1 home win during an Iowa Star Conference South Division contest.

The Redhawks scored two in the first, third and fifth frames and plated five in the fourth. Baxter's lone run came in the third.

North Tama out-hit the Bolts 9-3 and Baxter committed eight errors.

Moffit led the Bolts (0-3, 0-2) with a double and one run. Emie Tuhn added one hit and one RBI, Holly Zahurones collected the other hit and Sulzle walked once and stole one base. Gwen Tichy registered two steals.

Zahurones took the loss in the circle after allowing 11 runs — 10 earned — on eight hits, five walks and five hit batters in 4 2/3 innings. She also struck out five.

Kendall Brummel Blaire Jutting

Addison Hochstetler laced three doubles, had five RBIs and stole two bases. The Redhawks (1-1, 1-1) stole nine bases.

Adelyn Sienknecht earned the pitching win after allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Colfax-Mingo 14, Baxter 0, 3 innings

COLFAX — Brummel had the Bolts' only hit and Baxter committed nine errors during a 14-0 non-conference loss to Colfax-Mingo on Thursday.

The Tigerhawks scored all 14 of their runs in the second frame and the game ended after three innings due to the mercy rule.

Huffaker added one walk and one steal for Baxter. Colfax-Mingo (2-3) committed just one error.

Zahurones took the pitching loss after allowing 10 runs — one earned — on two hits, five walks and two hit batters in 1 1/3 innings. She also struck out two.

Jutting got two outs in the circle and surrendered four runs — none earned — on one hit and two walks. She struck out one.