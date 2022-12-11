Miscues and misses opportunities plague Steelers in demoralizing loss to Ravens

Going into Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to keep their slim hopes alive for a successful season and make a statement against a good team. It didn’t happen as Pittsburgh handed the Ravens a 16-14 win on a platter thanks to missed opportunities on offense and a subpar effort by the defense.

Things got off to a tough start for the Steelers with quarterback Kenny Pickett going out with a concussion after only one pass attempt. Veteran Mitch Trubisky came in with an opportunity to provide Pittsburgh is a spark and make a case for himself, but fell flat. Trubisky threw three interceptions, two of which were just awful decisions by him that completely negated his 276 yards passing.

Defensively, the Ravens did whatever they wanted to the Steelers D when it came to running the football. Even after losing their own starting quarterback to a concussion, the run game just pushed on as an overpriced and under-coached defensive unit got pushed around to the tune of 5.6 yards per carry.

The loss drops the Steelers to 5-9 on the year and really changes the perspective of the season with just four games left. Next week the Steelers travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers before finishing with two more AFC North games in the final three.

