Miron Gurman shoots up the recruiting rankings after Rutgers football commitment

Days after committing to Rutgers football while on an official visit, New York lineman Miron Gurman has shot up the recruiting rankings.

Gurman, who counts Rutgers as his only Power Five offer, is now the second-ranked player in New York in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. A week ago, Gurman was unranked and now he is ranked as the No. 66 defensive lineman in the nation.

(Gurman could also end up playing along the offensive line when he arrives at Rutgers, for what it is worth)

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, he has Big Ten size and strength. He also plays power forward for Spencerport High School (Spencerport, New York) on their basketball team.

While on his official visit, Gurman became the first of 10 players to commit to Rutgers. It was the most players to commit to Rutgers during an official visit weekend in program history.

Gurman also held offers from Buffalo and UConn among others. Rivals ranks him as a three-star.

With the influx of commits, Rutgers now has a top class that is top-15 in the nation in the 2025 class.

