Miranda Cosgrove and Mr Beast mock her viral 'curse word' meme in new TikTok.mp4
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
The Ducks and Huskies will meet for the last time as Pac-12 members on Saturday. How they ultimately ditched the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is a winding story of flip-flopping and finger-pointing.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
How a terrible football game gained immortality.
If given the chance to draft again today — using September ADP — what would that team look like if selecting from the eighth pick of a 12-team fantasy league? Scott Pianowski shares his mock.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
The expectations for her at the pro level remain high as the face of a franchise seeking a long-awaited return to the postseason and another title. Boston has eclipsed some of those expectations already, including a unanimous Rookie of the Year award.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
The 2023 season looks grim indeed for the Chicago Bears, but better days could be just a few months in the future.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
Dillon Danis and Logan Paul will meet on a pay-per-view card Saturday in Manchester, England, which figures to be low on boxing skill but high on trash talk and zany antics.
After Taylor Swift's day at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce finally opens about the rumors about the two dating ... sort of.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
If Las Vegas is awarded an expansion team, there could be some competition.