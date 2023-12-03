Miraculous comeback puts St. Bonaventure into state football championship game

An uninspiring performance gave away to a moment of inspiration.

And, suddenly, the St. Bonaventure High football team is playing for a state championship again.

Max Peters found Kayin Booker on a 4-yard touchdown double pass on the game’s final play from scrimmage and George Mann won the game with the point after touchdown as the Seraphs came from behind to stun San Diego-St. Augustine, 21-20, in the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final Saturday night at San Diego Mesa College.

“St. Bonaventure football is inspired football,” Goyeneche said. “It’s passionate football. That’s one of the keys we’ve talked about each game, playing with more passion.”

Koen Glover ran for a touchdown, caught a TD pass and had a key fourth-down sack as St. Bonaventure climbed out of a 20-7 deficit with less than five minutes to play to miraculously earn a berth in its third state championship bowl.

St. Bonaventure (12-3) will play Folsom (12-2) in the Division 1-A state championship bowl this Saturday afternoon at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

The Seraphs won Division III state championships in 2007 and 2008.

Leading 20-14 in the final seconds, St. Augustine (10-5) opted to punt from its own goal line, rather than take a safety.

A short kick gave the Seraphs the ball on the St. Augustine 30 with just 8.4 seconds to play.

St. Bonaventure quarterback Anthony Wolter hit Drew Cofield to move the ball to the 4-yard line and clocked the ball with 2.1 seconds left.

Without the benefit of a timeout, Goyeneche trusted his offense to understand what he wanted to do.

“It was a longer play call,” Goyeneche said. “Anthony was a little bit confused. But once they realized who else was in the game, they figured it out.”

Wolter swung the ball right to Peters, who turned and found Booker in the corner of the end zone to tie the score on the final play of the game.

“Max has had a big play in every playoff game,” Goyeneche said.

Mann, who kicked the decisive field goal in St. Bonaventure’s 24-21 win over Downey-Warren in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 final, kicked off delirious celebrations with the PAT.

St. Bonaventure kicker George Mann celebrates after hitting the game-winning extra point to give the Seraphs a 21-20 victory over St. Augustine in the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final at Mesa College in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

“We needed a little luck,” said Goyeneche. “We had a lot of luck. But we executed very well in those eight seconds.

“As bad as we looked offensively tonight, those eight seconds were perfect.”

St. Augustine had only made one previous state appearance, falling 28-14 to Grace Brethren in the Division 2-AA regional final at Cal Lutheran University in 2018.

Behind the playmaking of sophomore quarterback Brady Palmer, it built a 20-7 halftime lead and maintained the 13-point stranglehold through the third quarter.

“In the first half, we played uninspired football,” Goyeneche said. “They outmatched us. Defensively, we weren’t wrapping up, they were getting out and extending drives.”

St. Augustine took a 7-0 lead on a Palmer’s 24-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hasten.

After Wolters converted a fourth-and-4 with a 27-yard pass to DJ Doss, Wolter hit Glover for a 17-yard TD pass to tie the game, 7-7, in the first quarter.

St. Bonaventure's Koen Glover puts the ball over the goal line to score a touchdown against St. Augustine during the first quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final at Mesa College in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. St. Bonaventure won 21-20 to advance to the state championship game.

Running back Honor Faalave-Johnson ran for a 17-yard TD on fourth-and-1 with 7:20 left in the half.

After Paisios Polamalu, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, recovered a muffed kickoff, St. Augustin pushed its lead to 20-7.

On fourth-and-goal from the St. Bonaventure 6, Palmer wriggled out of trouble to find Hasten for a 6-yard TD pass.

The Seraphs still trailed 20-7 when it took possession with 6:56 to play.

Glover’s 8-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 pulled St. Bonaventure within 20-14 with 4:17 to play.

Rather than attempt an onsides kick, Mann kicked it deep. Jeremiah Barrios and Matt Perez made stops to set up a third-and-17 with 2:00 left.

When Parker Johnson made an acrobatic catch along the sideline to move the chains, St. Bonaventure’s season seemed over.

Even though St. Bonaventure only had one timeout left, St. Augustine failed to run out the clock. And eight of the most memorable seconds of St. Bonaventure football soon followed.

“We just believed,” Goyeneche told the Spectrum 1 broadcast as his team celebrated around him. “That’s what St. Bonaventure football is.”

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

