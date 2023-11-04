Miracles happen: Iowa breaks scoreless tie with Northwestern

The first half was scoreless but Kirk Ferentz and Iowa managed to penetrate the supposed dome blocking the end zones at Wrigley Field on Saturday against Northwestern.

The scoring play was all of 2 yards, a pass from Deacon Hill to Addison Ostrenga.

POINTS! Iowa Northwestern is no longer a shutout pic.twitter.com/wShCxGA8EA — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 4, 2023

Let’s not get crazy about the Hawkeye offense being high gear.

Special teams set up the 7-play, 25-yard drive with a blocked punt.

