'Miracles can happen in football'

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice speaking to TNT Sports: "I think you see it in the first half, it was domination. We could have been up four or five. I knew there was an opportunity for me to score, assist and even for my goal there I sensed it. Goal, assist and three points, just what we needed.

"I do like assisting. It just feels great. It was a big result. They have been some form and are a top team and we knew today it was business and we had to handle it.

"You looked back at the Villa game the other week when we had a few in the first half. We could have done with the second half being less like a basketball match. It now leads into the game next week and we are ready for it."

On Bukayo Saka's penalty: "Fair play to him. After the miss at the Euros he has worked at his penalties and takes them at different times for us. He is top."

On the title race: "I wasn't here last year but I can sense that we are embracing it. Man City are a machine and they don't lose many. Anything can happen in football. Surprises can happen and miracles can happen and we just have to stay focused."