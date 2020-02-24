1980 'Miracle On Ice' Players Slammed For Appearing In KAG Caps At Trump Rally

President Donald Trump honored 14 members of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team in Las Vegas on Friday. And the move had some fans giving the team the freeze.

“ The name on the front is more important than the name on the back”. 🏒🏅🇺🇸 #MiracleonIce #40Years pic.twitter.com/mLXIEjhvv3 — 1980 Miracle Hockey Team (@1980MiracleTeam) February 21, 2020

The improbable U.S. victory over the dominant Soviet hockey team in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., was punctuated by sportscaster Al Michaels calling out in the final seconds: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

Sports Illustrated ranked it as the No. 1 moment in U.S. sports history.

Today in 1980, the USA pulled off the greatest upset in sports history. Do you believe in miracles? pic.twitter.com/OmSUXDjqdc — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 22, 2020

The victory allowed the U.S. team to advance to face Finland, who they defeated for the gold medal.

The team’s Twitter account claimed the appearance with Trump wasn’t about politics or “choosing sides.”

“This is about proudly representing the United States of America,” the team tweeted. “Whether your beliefs are Democratic, Republican or Independent, etc. we support that and are proud to represent the USA.”

But given that the appearance took place at a Trump campaign rally and that most of the team members donned Trump’s red “Keep America Great” caps, fans weren’t buying it:

Ugh.... so disappointed by the @1980MiracleTeam. I loved watching that game as a kid with my dad. Loved watching the movie with my kids. To see them on a stage, in maga hats—kinda crushing I have to say. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2020

Do you believe in scumbags?



Miracle on Ice' U.S. hockey team responds to criticism for appearing at Trump rally https://t.co/CTVsnvjN6g via @usatoday — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) February 24, 2020

Do you believe in Miracles?! Meh... https://t.co/yW1GfG7383 — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) February 22, 2020

everything trump touches dies... the glory of the miracle on ice died at 40yrs of age — Kathy Byrne (@kab_fair) February 21, 2020

Apparently Russia won after all... — MrsDubya (@MrsDubya6) February 23, 2020

They have forever tarnished their legacy. And for what? Disappointing doesn't even begin to cover it. Shameful. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) February 23, 2020

They’re no heroes of mine



In 1980 they defeated Russia



Now they bend the knee to a man who gets his marching orders from Russia



Again - they’re not heroes — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 23, 2020

Miracle on Ice guys going to a Trump rally after defeating the USSR in 1980 is quite the fall from grace. — Andrew James (@ndrewL7) February 21, 2020

This wasn’t a White House invitation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice. This was a political event. Please note. When you appear at a Trump rally and wear MAGA hats it’s pretty hard to claim you’re not “choosing sides”. pic.twitter.com/6c7qamJssE — Jeff Hoyle (@Hoopgreen) February 24, 2020

I didn’t expect one of the most American moments to be struck by the #MilkshakeDuck....members of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team being Trump supporters is tearing my insides to shreds. What a horrid time this is. 😖😣😖😣😖😔 pic.twitter.com/qTyUzSAOKK — Jay T. (@TheRoar_24) February 21, 2020

They just erased all the good they did for this country. pic.twitter.com/UPRZaRI1NA — Tomaxsallyx 🐾 Ⓥ 🆘 (@JulieOttoHenry) February 23, 2020

