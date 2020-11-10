Miracle at the Meadowlands: Nick Folk lifts Patriots with FG as time expires

The New York Jets came in 0-8. The New England Patriots arrived with a four-game losing streak that left them at 2-5.

What is the one thing you didn’t want to happen when these teams played Monday at MetLife Stadium?

Overtime. And yet it almost happened.

Cam Newton scored on his third quarterback sneak with less than two minutes left and the Patriots sent Nick Folk out to kick a PAT rather than trying for two to settle this disgrace.





And, Folk hit it so the game was 27-27.

After a futile Jets drive — they had eight total yards in the fourth quarter, Newton led the Patriots on a march that concluded with a 51-yard field goal by Nick Folk to make it 30-27, Patriots. Final. Thankfully.

The Jets earned every bit of their ninth loss of 2020, being outscored 13-0 in the final 15 minutes.