New Miracle Maker Campaign and event for North Augusta Miracle League Field

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets will wear some special jerseys to help a group that works with people with disabilities.

“Star Wars” jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. The proceeds will benefit the REC-ing crew’s new North Augusta Miracle League field.

“They are looking to build a new field for the challenge of baseball division here in Augusta, and that’s going to be the auction both in the park and online up and throughout the weekend,” said Noah Adcock-Howeth, GreenJackets radio broadcaster. “And it’s just a great way for us to get involved with a cause that we’re passionate about. The REC-ing crew is passionate about, and it’s something a lot of people love with the Star Wars jerseys.

Phase 1 of the field is almost complete. To finish it, 100 more miracle makers to donate 1,000 dollars each.

“We’re going to have a lot of Star Wars-themedWars-themed things going on across the ballpark. The jerseys will be themed, the music, the video board. There is a lot that’s going on in a galaxy far, far away here at SRP Park, and we are excited for that. But we want people to come out. They will be able to learn more about the REC-ing crew’s campaigns and the North Augusta Miracle League in general. Be able to really see with some of the mockups and things of what these jerseys and what the donations for the auction program are going to, and what the field is supposed to look like when it’s all said and done. They will be able to see the impact they’re going to have and also get to see the jerseys on the field,” said Adcock-Howeth.

The field gives athletes with disabilities a place to play without obstacles. The money raised will go toward phase 2 of the field, including a pavilion, batting cage, scoreboard, and shades.

“Some of the miracle league players will be in hand. The REC-ing crew will have a handful of volunteers and beneficiaries both. So, there will be a lot of representation for the people involved, the people organizing, and the people benefiting all from this fantastic project,” said Adcock-Howeth.

The GreenJackets will play the Charleston RiverDogs on Star Wars night. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the game starts at 6:05 p.m.

