Miracle League of Wichita diving into second season of swim team this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Miracle League of Wichita is diving into its second season of having a swim team this summer.

The Miracle League of Wichita is an adaptive sports program.

“This sports league is designed for kids with special needs. So, the program’s great because it provides an opportunity for inclusive sports, for individuals with disabilities like I mentioned. It promotes physical activities, social interaction and community involvement for this community, so it’s a lot of great, it’s a great time. We have a lot of laughs. A lot of high fives,” said Wichita Park & Recreation Athletic Assistant Daniel Sack.

Registration for the swim team ends on June 16. The swim team is for anyone aged 5 to 25. Each swimmer must have a buddy. A $25 is required to join the team.

There are also volunteer opportunities with the Miracle League of Wichita. With the swim team, volunteers can volunteer to be a buddy.

“We do partner each athlete with a buddy, with a volunteer buddy. And that way, they can help them in whatever capacity needed to make sure that kids succeed in the program,” said Sack.

The swim team holds practices at 10 a.m. on Saturdays in July, including July 6, 13, 20 and 27. Practices will be held at Aley Pool, 1803 S. Seneca; College Hill Pool, 304 S. Circle Drive; and Harvest Pool, 9500 Provincial St.

The Miracle League of Wichita also has baseball, bowling and kickball teams. Click here for more details and to register for the swim team. You can also call 316-268-4129 to register.

