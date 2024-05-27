Miracle League of Pensacola wraps up T-ball, baseball, softball seasons

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Miracle League is celebrating another successful season at Escambia County’s John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Complex.

The league provides players of all ages and skill levels with the opportunity to play T-ball, baseball and softball in a fun and safe environment.

Patti LaBelle fan shows off her collection on the singer’s 80th birthday

“In Miracle League, every player hits, gets on base, scores, and wins – every game,” an Escambia County release said. “The goal is to provide an accessible, non-competitive place for children and adults with physical and cognitive challenges to enjoy baseball.”

The Miracle League saw about 275 players ranging from ages 3 to 60 participate this season in addition to the hundreds of volunteers or “buddies” who pair up with the players each game.

The league doesn’t have a paid staff and relies on these volunteers to keep the program going as well as the Escambia County Parks and Recreation Department, who has worked with Miracle League to provide sidewalks, bleachers, additional field safety netting and enhanced parking spots.

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

“We are so proud to support Miracle League of Pensacola and their incredibly important mission in our community,” Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said. “When you see the excitement on the players’ faces when they reach a new milestone or just get a chance to experience the simple joy of playing baseball, it’s absolutely priceless.”

Detour route in place through next year as Escambia County bridge replacement takes place: FDOT

The field uses a rubber surface rather than the usual clay and grass surface to make it accessible for all.

“We make it as much like baseball as we can make it,” Miracle League of Pensacola President and Co-Founder Larry Thompson, who started the program in 2002, said. “We just want them to get the whole experience of what baseball is.”

One of this past season’s highlights was the league taking two players to the World Series in Texas.

To learn more about the Miracle League of Pensacola or to become a volunteer, click here, or contact Larry Thompson at 850-393-5043.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.