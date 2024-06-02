Miracle League of Green Bay now in full swing after Opening Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Players in Green Bay’s Miracle League took their first swings of the new season on Saturday.

The Miracle League allows athletes with special needs the opportunity to hit the ball out of the park while playing it safe.

This year marks the league’s 18th season and this year there are nearly 200 players on 16 different teams, with 300 volunteers donating their time to help everyone get the most out of the experience.

“This gives everyone a chance to play the game of baseball which is kind of an unalienable right and get to play on a field with a team and all the trappings of an announcer, running the bases, and it allows them to feel part of something,” said the Miracle League of Green Bay Executive Director Gary Rogaczewski.

The games are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The season will last until Saturday, August 3.

