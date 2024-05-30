Miracle League of Alexandria hits homerun with players, parents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Rain did not stop the Miracle League of Alexandria from taking the field Wednesday night for its Spring finale.

Due to the inclement weather, the game moved inside the Lee Recreation Center. The young children who are part of the league still got to show their skills to parents and other fans.

“My kids cheer, throw the ball, get some skills and baseball and just the camaraderie and the teammates,” said Steve Buttie, whose two sons are part of the league.

The Miracle League of Alexandria has played ball since 2010. It’s part of the national organization that makes the sport available to children and adults with disabilities, that prevent them from taking part in other baseball leagues with children who don’t experience the same challenges. Parents are grateful for that effort.

“[My child] gets frustrated that she isn’t allowed to [participate in other leagues,]” said Katie Lehner,” whose middle child is part of the Miracle League. “So the fact that she has this, that’s just for her, her own sport, it’s something she gets to look forward to every week.”

The players are all part of the same team, and this season, the Washington Nationals, the league’s newest partners, donated uniforms.

“It’s just a love of being able to see the smiles on these players faces,” Miracle League chair, Mac Slover, said. “They all have their own personalities, as you saw, it’s just a lot of fun.”

The Miracle League of Alexandria will return to the field in the fall. There are also chapters in Prince Williams County and Montgomery County in Maryland.

